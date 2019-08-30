Hamlin Capital Management Holding in General Mls (GIS) Has Raised by $457,929 as Stock Rose; As Pnc Financial (PNC) Market Value Rose, Monetary Management Group Raised Stake by $955,870

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 8,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 580,496 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.04M, up from 571,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $53.85. About 1.81 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pnc Financial (PNC) by 77.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 7,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 17,910 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 10,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pnc Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $128.97. About 688,257 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $252.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 17,042 shares to 19,479 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 6,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,105 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.

