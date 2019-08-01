Hamlin Capital Management Holding in Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Lowered as Stock Value Declined; Gam Holding Ag Trimmed Its Stake in Unum Group (UNM) by $957,627

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 24.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 967,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 2.94 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.86 million, down from 3.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $16.32. About 3.70 million shares traded or 110.70% up from the average. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 40.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 29,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 42,775 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 71,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.70% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $29.81. About 2.04M shares traded or 7.36% up from the average. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 05/03/2018 Top 3 — #1 UPDATED: Unum plays its first glimpse of human data in an $86M IPO, revealing two deaths and an FDA hold; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q EPS $1.23; 26/04/2018 – America’s younger workers most stressed, Unum finds; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – NEW AUTHORIZATION REPLACES PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION OF $750 MLN THAT WAS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON NOV. 25, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Unum’s Junior Subordinated Debt Baa3(hyb); 22/05/2018 – Unum Raises $300 Million At 6.25%; 28/03/2018 – Unum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – NEW DIVIDEND RATE OF 26 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE, OR $1.04 PER SHARE ON AN ANNUAL BASIS; 03/04/2018 – Unum joins as an anchor partner to Plug and Play lnsurtech; 26/03/2018 – Colonial Life launches dental and vision coverage

Analysts await Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. STAY’s profit will be $62.16 million for 12.36 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Extended Stay America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Fuller And Thaler Asset Inc reported 1,010 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sterling Lc accumulated 154,582 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Invesco reported 579,222 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Miles Cap Inc has 0.42% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 26,691 shares. Northern Corporation accumulated 946,825 shares or 0% of the stock. Forward Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 389,620 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 1.01 million shares. Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 0.01% or 1.55 million shares. Amg Funds Lc holds 65,960 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Hilton Cap Management Ltd Company holds 6,842 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 464,342 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability reported 13,196 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hamlin Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 2.94 million shares for 2.35% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17.56M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold UNM shares while 141 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 187.49 million shares or 1.97% less from 191.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.04% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) or 3.82 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 78,239 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 366,345 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.02% stake. 51,930 were accumulated by Texas Yale Corp. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.04% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). First Citizens National Bank & Trust Trust Co has invested 0.09% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Tudor Inv Et Al holds 46,626 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Macquarie Gp Limited has 0% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 82,000 shares. 11,279 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg. 38,375 are owned by Utah Retirement Sys. Victory Cap Inc invested in 0% or 3,144 shares. World Asset Mngmt reported 15,387 shares. Mcclain Value Mgmt Llc owns 6.28% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 135,318 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest invested in 18,471 shares or 0.21% of the stock.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,601 shares to 105,000 shares, valued at $9.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 20,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,561 shares, and has risen its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF).

