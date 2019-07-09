Hamlin Capital Management Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) Cut by $1.64 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Dollar General (DG) Stake Raised by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 29.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 12,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,807 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66M, up from 43,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $139.54. About 1.32 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 20,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 706,240 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.92 million, down from 726,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $71.24. About 9.28 million shares traded or 10.72% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie to Grant Patent Licenses in Europe on Country-By-Country Basis; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Raises FY View To Adj EPS $7.66-Adj EPS $7.76; 09/05/2018 – Immuno-Oncology Treatment Imfinzi for Stage III, Unresectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Now Approved in Canada; 31/05/2018 – CBD Market Set for Huge Growth; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Also Assessed Efficacy of Imfinzi, Tremelimumab as Monotherapies

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250 on Wednesday, June 26. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvm Mgmt Mi holds 181,895 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 2.06 million shares. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 4,181 shares. Fin Advisory Group holds 4,100 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mirae Asset reported 0.06% stake. 178,262 are held by Van Eck Associate. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 77,900 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Com Ma invested 0.15% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Wms Limited Liability Co reported 0.26% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Blackhill Capital owns 186,770 shares. Rice Hall James And Associate Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 9,282 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Lc has 46,862 shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 29,855 shares or 0.57% of the stock. 1,062 were reported by Advsr Ltd Ltd Liability Company.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “New Two-Year Data at the 24th World Congress of Dermatology Shows SKYRIZIâ„¢ (risankizumab) Maintains Complete Skin Clearance – PRNewswire” on June 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Reasons to Buy AbbVie Now That It’s Acquiring Allergan – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA lifts partial hold on AbbVie’s study of venetoclax in multiple myeloma – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: AbbVie, Crocs, RealReal, Roku And More – Benzinga” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Math: Allergan + AbbVie – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27 billion for 8.06 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dollar General declares $0.32 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Dollar General Analyst Sees Multiple Drivers For Market Share Growth – Benzinga” published on March 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Retail Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Partners With Dollar General for Package Pickup and Drop-Off – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 6,200 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Homrich Berg, a Georgia-based fund reported 4,231 shares. Cibc Inc has invested 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Pnc Financial Ser Gru Incorporated owns 0.07% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 576,797 shares. Longview Partners (Guernsey) reported 4.60M shares. The Australia-based Amp Cap Limited has invested 0.08% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moreover, Destination Wealth has 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 86 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 2.32M shares stake. Marco Investment Mgmt Ltd owns 6,422 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.08% or 49,440 shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.12% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 386,396 shares. Syntal Capital Prns Limited Liability reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Florida-based Raymond James Na has invested 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). First Interstate Comml Bank holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,954 shares to 88,207 shares, valued at $20.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garmin Ltd Adr (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 28,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,300 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Large (SCHV).