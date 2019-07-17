Hamlin Capital Management Has Upped Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Stake By $8.97 Million; Pdvwireless (PDVW) Shorts Up By 1.92%

Pdvwireless Inc (NASDAQ:PDVW) had an increase of 1.92% in short interest. PDVW’s SI was 344,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.92% from 338,100 shares previously. With 29,100 avg volume, 12 days are for Pdvwireless Inc (NASDAQ:PDVW)’s short sellers to cover PDVW’s short positions. The SI to Pdvwireless Inc’s float is 6.71%. The stock increased 0.00% or $12.26 during the last trading session, reaching $6499000. About 82,477 shares traded. pdvWireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDVW) has risen 45.00% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.57% the S&P500. Some Historical PDVW News: 23/04/2018 – pdvWireless Announces Leadership Transition; 02/05/2018 – RadioResource: pdvWireless Revises 900 MHz Spectrum Realignment Proposal; 27/03/2018 pdvWireless Vice Chairman Morgan O’Brien and former Governor of Delaware Jack Markell to speak at Energy Thought Summit; 23/04/2018 – DJ pdvWireless Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDVW); 23/04/2018 – PDVWIRELESS INC – COMPANY VICE CHAIRMAN MORGAN O’BRIEN TO SUCCEED JOHN C. PESCATORE AS CEO; 02/05/2018 – pdvWireless Files Further Comments on 900 MHz NOI, Emphasizing Importance of Securing Critical Infrastructure; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: O’Brien Takes Over as pdvWireless CEO; 23/04/2018 – PDVWIRELESS INC – PESCATORE WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE ON BOARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 23/04/2018 – PdvWireless: Vice Chmn Morgan O’Brien to Succeed John Pescatore as CEO

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) stake by 25.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hamlin Capital Management Llc acquired 560,777 shares as Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ)’s stock declined 6.90%. The Hamlin Capital Management Llc holds 2.75M shares with $45.44M value, up from 2.19M last quarter. Umpqua Hldgs Corp now has $3.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.71. About 1.19 million shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 30.00% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.43% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.96%; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee

pdvWireless, Inc. operates as a wireless communications carrier, and well-known provider of network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers. The company has market cap of $. The firm is deploying push-to-talk networks and two-way radio service to businesses in industry verticals, such as construction, distribution, transportation, field services, waste management, and hospitality. It currently has negative earnings. It offers DispatchPlus service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scout Investments has 1.42M shares. Aspen Invest holds 0.15% or 12,800 shares. 539,490 are owned by Service Automobile Association. Raymond James Fin Advsrs Inc reported 54,160 shares. Hamlin Capital Lc holds 2.02% or 2.75 million shares in its portfolio. Captrust holds 4,422 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 2.61 million shares. Smithfield owns 5,489 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Qs Ltd reported 143,949 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al has invested 0.02% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Regions Finance Corp has 15,790 shares. Advisory Ser Net Lc holds 0% or 2,197 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 448,612 shares. Mirae Asset Invests holds 0.01% or 59,150 shares in its portfolio. 187,649 were accumulated by Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Liability.