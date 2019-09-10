Hamlin Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake in M D C Hldgs (MDC) as Share Value Rose; Epoch Investment Partners Has Decreased Republic Svcs (RSG) Holding as Market Value Rose

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 7,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 312,021 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.08 million, down from 319,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $85.85. About 2.11 million shares traded or 116.03% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 43,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The institutional investor held 1.87 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.32 million, up from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.29. About 1.02M shares traded or 134.82% up from the average. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 09/05/2018 – Richmond American Announces Grand Opening Event In Peyton; 30/04/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Richmond American To Celebrate New Community In Mesa; 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Grand Opening In Tucson’s Mountain Vail Ranch; 14/03/2018 – New Fallbrook Community In San Diego; 25/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MDC HOLDINGS ‘BB+’ RATING, OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/05/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32; 12/03/2018 New Haines City Community In Orlando; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q EPS 68c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 25,344 shares. Ptnrs Hldg Ag accumulated 5.33% or 483,691 shares. The New York-based General American Investors Inc has invested 4.77% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8,347 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 11,400 shares stake. Moreover, Duncker Streett And has 0.01% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). D E Shaw Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Everence Cap invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 0.08% or 7.11M shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 350,280 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Patten & Patten Tn holds 17,240 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 1.28M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs reported 0.01% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Teamsters On Strike At Republic Services Extend Picket Lines To California – PRNewswire” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Can Waste Management Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? – The Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Georgia Teamsters Go On Strike At Republic Services – GuruFocus.com” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Republic Services, Inc.: Safe, But No Cigar – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 243,048 shares to 2.64M shares, valued at $252.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 1.37M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $280.21M for 24.67 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 46,870 shares to 942,009 shares, valued at $60.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 93,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI).

More notable recent M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2 Stocks With Strong Momentum And Lots Of Cash… – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What We Think Of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MDC) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Richmond American Debuts New Paired Home Community in Aurora – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Lake Point and Springville Add Attractively Priced Options for Homebuyers – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.