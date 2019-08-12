Hamlin Capital Management Has Trimmed Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position By $403,920; Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Has 1.69 Sentiment

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 1.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 5,049 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Hamlin Capital Management Llc holds 493,412 shares with $39.87 million value, down from 498,461 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $299.73B valuation. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.69 million shares traded or 29.66% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 06/03/2018 – Exxon’s $8 Billion Wager on Algae Pools Signals Post-Oil World; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 25/05/2018 – EXXON HAS STARTED EVACUATING NON-ESSENTIAL WORKERS FROM LENA; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 26/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE COMPARABLE TO 2017; 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – U.S. MARKET FOR NIGERIAN CRUDE LIKELY ‘GONE,’ COUNTRY WILL LOOK TO EXPAND SALES IN AFRICAN CONTINENT -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CAPEX $4.87B, EST. $4.88B

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (PML) investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.51, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 22 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 13 cut down and sold stakes in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II. The active investment managers in our database now have: 3.42 million shares, up from 3.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Pimco Municipal Income Fund II in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 8 Increased: 14 New Position: 8.

Alexandria Capital Llc holds 0.99% of its portfolio in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II for 481,053 shares. Bank Of Stockton owns 40,943 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Selway Asset Management has 0.14% invested in the company for 15,100 shares. The Missouri-based Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. has invested 0.07% in the stock. Buckingham Asset Management Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 33,000 shares.

The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.89. About 123,924 shares traded. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $989.66 million. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It has a 158.9 P/E ratio. It invests in fixed income markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.