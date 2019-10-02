Hamlin Capital Management Has Trimmed By $1.51 Million Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding; Symantec (SYMC) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Symantec has $28 highest and $1400 lowest target. $21.75’s average target is -6.05% below currents $23.15 stock price. Symantec had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho upgraded Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) on Monday, June 17 to “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) rating on Monday, April 8. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $28 target. As per Tuesday, June 11, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) earned “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Friday, May 10. See Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) latest ratings:

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 1.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 26,477 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Hamlin Capital Management Llc holds 1.83 million shares with $104.55M value, down from 1.86 million last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $246.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $59.53. About 354,420 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG CONCLUDES TALK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING

The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.15. About 130,251 shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 12/04/2018 – SYMANTEC & NTT SECURITY REPORT PLANNED WEB PARTNERSHIP; 10/05/2018 – Symantec tanks after it says internal probe may delay annual report; 11/05/2018 – Symantec suffers worst day in 17 years after news of internal audit; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Audit Committee Has Retained Independent Counsel to Assist It in Investigation; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – INVESTIGATION INCLUDES CONCERNS WITH CO’S REPORTING OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP MEASURES INCLUDING THOSE THAT COULD IMPACT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAMS; 11/05/2018 – Symantec fell more than 30 percent Friday to a low of $18.85; 20/04/2018 – DJ Symantec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYMC); 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT- PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT,IN CONSIDERATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT,SYMANTEC TO SETTLE DISPUTES,DISMISS ACTIONS AGAINST CO WITH PREJUDICE; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.65; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SEES 1Q ADJ REV $1.14B TO $1.17B, EST. $1.19B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold Symantec Corporation shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.31 billion. It operates through two divisions, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. It has a 138.62 P/E ratio. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 12.00 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.