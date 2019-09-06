Hamlin Capital Management Has Trimmed At&T (T) Position by $1.39 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Btc Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Celgene (CELG) as Stock Value Declined

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 44,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 3.13M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.15M, down from 3.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $262.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 21.29 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 05/03/2018 – AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order; 15/03/2018 – U.S. judge hearing AT&T trial sets opening arguments for Wednesday; 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Intelligence; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Calls Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 11/05/2018 – Amy Tennery: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 18/04/2018 – AT&T: HAS DECIDED TO WITHDRAW PLANNED IPO OF SHRS OF VRIO CORP; 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 15/05/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: @CWAUnion has filed Labor Board charges accusing AT&T of illegally withholding info requested by the; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE DECLINES WERE PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY ADOPTION OF A NEW REVENUE ACCOUNTING STANDARD

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 53.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 15,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 13,219 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, down from 28,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $97.51. About 2.34 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – CELGENE STILL OPEN TO DEALS; DOESN’T NOTE ANYTHING SPECIFIC; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SEES FY 2018 REVLIMID NET PRODUCT SALES WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $9.5 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 30/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS: EARLY EXERCISE OF OPTION TO BUY F-STAR; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 15/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP BB2121 IN UNITED STATES

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.55 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

