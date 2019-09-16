Hamlin Capital Management Has Raised Its Position in National Health Invs (NHI) as Valuation Rose; Centene Del (Put) (CNC) Stock Value Rose While Hap Trading Raised Holding

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in National Health Invs Inc (NHI) by 32.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 177,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.14% . The institutional investor held 716,556 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.91 million, up from 538,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Health Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $82.46. About 35,418 shares traded. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 8.00% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 12/03/2018 – China Plans to Form a National Health Commission, Dismantle National Health and Family Planning Commission; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Healthcare Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NHLG); 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q EPS $3.79 Vs. EPS $3.83; 21/04/2018 – U.K.’s National Health Service Struggles With Chronic Shortages; 24/04/2018 – RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC – RESHAPE BALLOON GRANTED REGISTRATION BY NATIONAL HEALTH REGULATION AUTHORITY IN KINGDOM OF BAHRAIN; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors Sees 2018 FFO $5.45/Shr-FFO $5.51/Shr; 14/03/2018 – VolparaDensity™ Software Selected for UK National Health Service Breast Screening Program Project; 07/03/2018 – The FDA commissioner was speaking at the National Health Policy Conference of AHIP, the health insurer industry group; 16/04/2018 – The inaugural meeting of The Goals of Care Coalition of NJ meets ahead of National Healthcare Decisions Day (NHDD); 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q Net $38.4M

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (Put) (CNC) by 1594.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 2.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 2.17M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.16M, up from 128,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 1.96 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livingston Gp Asset (Operating As Southport Management) has invested 0.3% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Carlson Lp reported 387,406 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Com has 18,062 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc reported 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability reported 23,489 shares. Moreover, Artisan Prns Limited Partnership has 0.1% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Argent Management Ltd Com invested 1.18% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Pentwater LP has 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd owns 60 shares. Everence Mngmt has 7,940 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cap owns 6.88 million shares. 650,924 are held by California State Teachers Retirement. Drw Secs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 4,000 shares. Bp Public Limited Com owns 40,000 shares. Cleararc Capital invested in 0.1% or 6,182 shares.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc (Call) by 91,600 shares to 19,600 shares, valued at $94,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 115,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,016 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70 billion and $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 292,164 shares to 880,469 shares, valued at $66.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 14,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.02 million shares, and cut its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF).