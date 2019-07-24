Hamlin Capital Management Has Raised Its Block H & R (HRB) Stake; Owens & Minor New (OMI) Holder Brandes Investment Partners LP Trimmed Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Owens & Minor Inc New (OMI) by 64.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 730,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 50.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 403,502 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Owens & Minor Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.56% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2.66. About 422,938 shares traded. Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has declined 76.77% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.20% the S&P500. Some Historical OMI News: 18/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Owens & Minor, Inc.’s IDR to ‘BB’; Places on Rating Watch Negative; 10/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Owens & Minor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – OWENS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS IN 2018, INCREASING AFTER; 14/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES OWENS & MINOR, INC.’S IDR TO ‘BB’; PLACES ON R; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Statement on the Passing of Judge Howard Owens; 16/05/2018 – OWENS & MINOR IDR CUT TO B+ FROM BB BY FITCH; 10/05/2018 – Owens & Minor 1Q Adj EPS 43c; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL INDUSTRY VIEW

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 151,747 shares as the company's stock rose 12.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.66M, up from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.02. About 1.84 million shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has declined 1.08% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.51% the S&P500.

Analysts await Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 78.13% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.32 per share. OMI’s profit will be $4.41 million for 9.50 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Owens & Minor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% EPS growth.

