Hamlin Capital Management Has Raised Holding in Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) by $8.97 Million as Valuation Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Cannell Peter B & Company Lowered Stake by $9.97 Million

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 52,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 290,293 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.14M, down from 343,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $942.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $208.61. About 16.22M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHINA AND UNITED STATES HAVE A “COMMON INTEREST” IN AVOIDING TRADE WAR; 25/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: New report says Apple won’t be able to fully drop Qualcomm as an iPhone supplier this year; 12/03/2018 – The magazine service with access to 200 publications is now under the Apple umbrella; 12/03/2018 – Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture; 01/05/2018 – Apple said last quarter it had returned $248.4 billion in total capital to shareholders, and anticipated that figure would hit $300 billion in through March 2019; 09/05/2018 – Jony Ive told Hodinkee, which covers the luxury watch industry, that health was “absolutely” an “early and significant focus” of the Apple Watch; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPhone Rev $38.03B; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria (via @TradingNation); 13/04/2018 – sam: Apple Pay has gone down across the UK, per a source at Santander; 30/05/2018 – The new plan allows Pandora to compete with rivals Apple Music and Spotify

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 25.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 560,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 2.75 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.44 million, up from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.6. About 799,172 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 20C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 22C; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 07/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O -INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11.1% TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77B and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) by 12,015 shares to 703,970 shares, valued at $35.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 20,465 shares to 706,240 shares, valued at $56.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.