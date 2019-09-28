Hamlin Capital Management Has Raised Eaton Plc (ETN) Stake By $15.45 Million; Wayfair Inc. Has 1.12 Sentiment

Wayfair Inc. (W) investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.17, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 120 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 107 cut down and sold holdings in Wayfair Inc.. The active investment managers in our database reported: 67.63 million shares, down from 71.20 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Wayfair Inc. in top ten equity positions was flat from 10 to 10 for the same number . Sold All: 34 Reduced: 73 Increased: 77 New Position: 43.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) stake by 30.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hamlin Capital Management Llc acquired 186,119 shares as Eaton Corp Plc (ETN)’s stock rose 0.34%. The Hamlin Capital Management Llc holds 789,391 shares with $65.74 million value, up from 603,272 last quarter. Eaton Corp Plc now has $34.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $83.01. About 1.42 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Iberiabank has 0.05% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 5,287 shares. Kistler owns 0.01% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 385 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt reported 18,147 shares stake. Gw Henssler And Associate Limited owns 32,035 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Co, Illinois-based fund reported 173,757 shares. Fayez Sarofim And invested in 3,294 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.31% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 93,966 shares. Hm Payson & has 0% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Park Oh stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Dupont Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.08% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Savant Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,153 shares. Cap Advisors Ltd Ltd Liability Company owns 753 shares. Ls Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Ltd holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 106,744 shares. Cooke & Bieler Limited Partnership accumulated 1.45M shares or 2.11% of the stock.

Among 2 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Eaton has $9000 highest and $8200 lowest target. $86’s average target is 3.60% above currents $83.01 stock price. Eaton had 6 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by Robert W. Baird. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 28,023 shares to 2.22M valued at $96.01 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) stake by 39,341 shares and now owns 1.95 million shares. Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) was reduced too.

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $10.53 billion. It operates through two divisions, U.S. and International. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers approximately eight million products for the home sector under various brands.

Analysts await Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-2.77 earnings per share, down 63.91% or $1.08 from last year’s $-1.69 per share. After $-1.97 actual earnings per share reported by Wayfair Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.61% negative EPS growth.

Smith Thomas W holds 23.3% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. for 231,400 shares. Spruce House Investment Management Llc owns 3.75 million shares or 20.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prescott General Partners Llc has 19.69% invested in the company for 3.52 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Telemark Asset Management Llc has invested 6.7% in the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 1.66 million shares.

The stock decreased 2.63% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $114.04. About 1.54M shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (W) has risen 19.60% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 18/04/2018 – Wayfair to Launch Way Day, a New Retail Holiday for Home; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss $107.8M; 19/03/2018 – Wayfair Earns Top Spot in Email Effectiveness Study; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 21/04/2018 – DJ Wayfair Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (W); 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS ON APRIL 12, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 22, 2017 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of South Dakota vs. Wayfair, which will determine the constitutionality of a South Dakota law imposing sales tax burdens on out-of-state internet businesses with no physical presence in the state; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 91C, EST. LOSS/SHR 90C; 03/04/2018 – In April, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that could affect the future of online commerce, South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc

