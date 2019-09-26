Hamlin Capital Management Has Lowered Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake by $22.20 Million; Logitech International Sa Chf0.25(Regd) (Post (LOGI) Holder Jackson Square Partners Has Boosted Its Holding by $12.22 Million

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Logitech International Sa Chf0.25(Regd) (Post (LOGI) by 13.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 313,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.26% . The institutional investor held 2.61M shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.24M, up from 2.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Logitech International Sa Chf0.25(Regd) (Post for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $40.1. About 120,083 shares traded. Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has declined 10.23% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGI News: 05/03/2018 – Logitech Reaffirms FY18 Non-GAAP Operating Income $270M-$280M; 06/03/2018 – LOGITECH CEO TELLS REUTERS SEES LOW PROBABILITY OF LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH FY OPER INCOME $230M; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH FY NET INCOME $208.5M; 12/03/2018 – Cosemi Joins Logitech Collaboration Program; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH FY SALES $2.57B, EST. $2.53B; 06/03/2018 – Logitech CEO says big acquisitions unlikely as it targets sustained growth; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA LOGN.S – SEES $310 MLN TO $320 MLN IN NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME FOR 2019; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK OF 12 TO 14 PERCENT SALES GROWTH IN CONSTANT CURRENCY AND $270 MLN TO $280 MLN IN NON-GAAP OPER INCOME; 04/05/2018 – LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA LOGN.S : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 47 FROM SFR 43

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 24.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 292,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 880,469 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.98M, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $77.26. About 4.66M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 07/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Pledges 5G Investment to Win Qualcomm Deal Approval; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM HOLDER T. ROWE PRICE SAID TO VOTE BROADCOM SLATE; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Will Consist of 10 Directors Effective as of the Holding of the Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON APRIL 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 8, 2016 – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Qualcomm quagmire, continued; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm 2Q Rev $5.26B; 02/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 6; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Says Will ‘Focus’R&D’ Spend at Qualcomm — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ALL 10 OF QUALCOMM’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES HAVE BEEN RE-ELECTED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES WILL INTEGRATE ITS QCA6438 AND QCA6428 FAMILY OF PRE-802.11AY CHIPSETS WITH FACEBOOK’S TERRAGRAPH TECHNOLOGY

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70 billion and $2.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) by 42,692 shares to 2.91 million shares, valued at $34.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 101,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 808,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Questioning Qualcomm Stock for Remaining Upside – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “QCOM Stock Is Ready to Run on the Back of 5G – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Reasons QCOM Stock Is a Great Buy on the Recent Dip – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm: 3 Reasons To Buy Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.12 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Turtle Beach: Unwarranted Selloff – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Logitech International SA Ordinary Shares (LOGI) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Looking for a Trade Advantage With Logitech – Investorplace.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) Q1 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.