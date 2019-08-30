Hamlin Capital Management Has Lifted Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Position by $8.97 Million; Share Value Rose; As Cosan LTD (CZZ) Stock Price Rose, Lonestar Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $6.24 Million

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 56.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 567,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 433,438 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.78. About 27,441 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 10/05/2018 – COSAN CUTS RAIZEN 2018 CANE CRUSH EST. RANGE TO 62M T-66M T; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q REV. R$14.91B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 NET REV. BRL50B-BRL53B; 20/03/2018 COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan notches 68 pct rise in first-quarter profit; 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.31B, EST. R$1.23B; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 17/04/2018 – COSAN CSAN3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 54 FROM BRL 48

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 25.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 560,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 2.75 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.44M, up from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 6,618 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 20C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 22C; 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California; 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ); 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.96%; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) by 857,933 shares to 2.86M shares, valued at $30.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 194,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 754,947 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,580 were reported by First Mercantile Tru. Eaton Vance Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 28,439 shares. Cwm Ltd has invested 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 286,474 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 31,632 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Axa reported 365,802 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The New York-based Rothschild & Asset Us Inc has invested 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Proshare Advisors Ltd has 0% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Foundry Prtn Limited reported 0.28% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 227,566 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reported 36,169 shares stake. Etrade Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Keybank National Association Oh has 53,992 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 53,113 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 0.04% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 574,658 shares.

