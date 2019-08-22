Hamlin Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ); Target (TGT) Share Value Rose While First Allied Advisory Services Increased Its Stake

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 25.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 560,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 2.75 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.44M, up from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.78. About 246,964 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.96%; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 16/04/2018 – Umpqua Bank Promotes Tory Nixon to SEVP, Chief Banking Officer to Advance Human-Digital Banking Strategy; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 6.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 4,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 64,482 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15 million, up from 60,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $105.37. About 11.03M shares traded or 92.92% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 03/04/2018 – Target already has two small-format stores in the New York area; 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: NEW STORES TO ADD ABOUT 50BPS OF SALES GROWTH THIS YR; 16/04/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER SHIP TO HOME SERVICE FROM STORES IN 5 CITIES; 14/05/2018 – Target Tests Retail ‘Flow Center’ for Faster, Nimbler Distribution; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Same-Store Sales Surpass Expectations; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXECS SPEAK AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: WILL OPEN ABOUT 30 STORES THIS YR, MOSTLY SMALL FORMAT

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 7,424 shares to 218,106 shares, valued at $34.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 52,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.