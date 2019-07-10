Hamlin Capital Management Has Lifted Its Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Holding; Luxor Capital Group LP Boosted By $34.12 Million Its Ally Finl (ALLY) Position

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) stake by 45.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Luxor Capital Group Lp acquired 1.26 million shares as Ally Finl Inc (ALLY)’s stock rose 8.73%. The Luxor Capital Group Lp holds 4.04 million shares with $111.12M value, up from 2.78M last quarter. Ally Finl Inc now has $12.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.4. About 2.93M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 8.97% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Provision Expense Flat to Down 10%; 11/05/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names David Shevsky Oper Chief of Auto Finance; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Retail Deposits $81.7 Billion; 15/03/2018 ALLY FINL SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS GROWTH 20% TO 30%; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Master Owner Trust, Series 2018-2 Notes; 17/04/2018 – Primeritus Financial Services Receives Top Honor from Ally Financial; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Net $250M; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Provision Expense Relatively Flat; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QUARTERLY NET FINANCING REVENUE (EXCLUDING CORE OID) $1,069 MLN VS $995 MLN

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) stake by 25.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hamlin Capital Management Llc acquired 560,777 shares as Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ)’s stock declined 6.90%. The Hamlin Capital Management Llc holds 2.75 million shares with $45.44 million value, up from 2.19M last quarter. Umpqua Hldgs Corp now has $3.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.93. About 939,665 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 30.00% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.43% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 20C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 22C; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 07/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference May 9; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) stake by 85,748 shares to 2.09M valued at $83.77M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) stake by 9,410 shares and now owns 603,272 shares. Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) was reduced too.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $167,414 activity. Another trade for 9,500 shares valued at $167,414 was sold by FARNSWORTH RON L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Management Ltd Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Blackrock accumulated 0.02% or 20.43M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 134,134 shares. Greatmark Inv Prns Inc invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). 117,561 are owned by Eagle Boston Invest Management Incorporated. The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Global Investment Management Lc has invested 0.07% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 19,833 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Pcl has invested 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Raymond James & has invested 0.07% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Skyline Asset Limited Partnership holds 584,287 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn reported 0.05% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). White Pine Ltd Limited Liability Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 14,800 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Company reported 1.25M shares. Cwm Lc invested in 0% or 230 shares. The Florida-based Naples Global Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.18% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased Dhx Media Ltd stake by 1.22 million shares to 300,043 valued at $468,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc (Call) stake by 10,100 shares and now owns 11,000 shares. Invesco Qqq Tr was reduced too.