Hamlin Capital Management Has Lifted Its Block H & R (HRB) Stake; Baupost Group Has Decreased Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased Block H & R Inc (HRB) stake by 8.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hamlin Capital Management Llc acquired 151,747 shares as Block H & R Inc (HRB)’s stock rose 4.69%. The Hamlin Capital Management Llc holds 2.03M shares with $48.66M value, up from 1.88M last quarter. Block H & R Inc now has $5.40B valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24.22. About 5.24 million shares traded or 79.45% up from the average. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 17/04/2018 – H&R BLOCK NAMES VINOO VIJAY AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – H&R BLOCK PERIOD TAX RETURN VOLUME UP 2.6% THROUGH APRIL 19; 24/04/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC – EXPECT TO DELIVER REVENUE GROWTH AND MARGINS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 18/05/2018 – H&R Block Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – FY EUR 97.9 MLN (2016: EUR 101.4 MLN) OF OPERATING INCOME EBITDA; 14/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – PART OF PROCEEDS FROM THE SALE WILL BE USED TO REPAY U.S. $205.9 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT ON PORTFOLIO; 06/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: URBN, ADSK, HRB & more; 26/04/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 UNCHANGED

Baupost Group Llc decreased Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) stake by 11.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baupost Group Llc sold 1.58M shares as Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)’s stock rose 1.09%. The Baupost Group Llc holds 12.62M shares with $862.59M value, down from 14.20M last quarter. Cheniere Energy Inc now has $15.07B valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $59.74. About 1.40 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table); 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Offers to Acquire the Publicly Held Shrs of Cheniere Partners Holdings Not Already Owned by Cheniere in a Stk for Stk Exchange; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) stake by 7,424 shares to 218,106 valued at $34.43M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) stake by 85,748 shares and now owns 2.09M shares. General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold HRB shares while 104 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 192.97 million shares or 3.31% more from 186.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Lp has 1.55M shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 11,700 shares stake. Stifel Fincl owns 159,647 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Qci Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 144 shares. Adage Cap Prns Gru Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Assetmark reported 8,008 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 8,986 shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Park Natl Corporation Oh has 11,741 shares. Fil Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0% or 11,590 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 61,856 shares. Regions Finance owns 4,256 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fincl Counselors Inc invested in 229,559 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering H&R Block (NYSE:HRB), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. H&R Block has $2800 highest and $25 lowest target. $26.50’s average target is 9.41% above currents $24.22 stock price. H&R Block had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 29. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, March 8.

Baupost Group Llc increased Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) stake by 8.29 million shares to 29.29 million valued at $1.09 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) stake by 50,000 shares and now owns 1.00M shares. Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) was raised too.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $50.44 million for 74.68 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.