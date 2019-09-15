Hamlin Capital Management Has Lifted Its Abbvie (ABBV) Stake by $7.34 Million as Market Value Declined; As Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) Stock Declined, Holder Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Decreased Position by $356,000

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) by 66.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 22,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $180,000, down from 33,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.46. About 2.07M shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Tanger; 01/05/2018 – TANGER 1Q AFFO/SHR 60C, EST. 59C; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY FFO $2.43-$2.49/Share; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To FFO $2.40/Shr-FFO $2.46/Shr; 08/03/2018 Tanger Outlets Invites Shoppers To “Feel The Deal” This Spring With TangerSTYLE; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q EPS 24c; 23/03/2018 – Tanger Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 29; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To EPS 95c-EPS $1.01; 30/03/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Developer teeing up new 225-home development near Tanger Outlets

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 101,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 808,123 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.77M, up from 706,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 7.92 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Sees FY EPS $6.82-EPS $6.92; 09/03/2018 – $ABBV AbbVie prevails against Sandoz as two IPR patent trials against AbbVie Adalimumab patent claims are denied; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Inc expected to post earnings of $1.80 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie sweeps back-to-back PhIIIs for uterine fibroid patients, adding to elagolix’s blockbuster rep; 31/05/2018 – ABBVIE TO PRESENT NEW DATA FROM SEVERAL INVESTIGATIONAL STUDIES; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FOR VENCLEXTA

Analysts await Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.63 per share. SKT’s profit will be $52.39M for 7.35 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers: An 8% Recession-Resilient Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers: What Does A Complete And Unbiased Analysis Yield? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tanger Factory: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Retail Stocks That Belong on Your Shopping List Today – Investorplace.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) Surpasses Q2 FFO Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.35, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold SKT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 92.19 million shares or 5.81% more from 87.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 24,959 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Management. Cipher Cap Lp reported 60,458 shares. 17,066 were accumulated by Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) or 219,555 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 0% stake. Legal And General Group Public Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 464,560 shares. 59,414 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insur Communication Ny. Cap Fund accumulated 0.05% or 343,166 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Co has 0% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 4,613 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% stake. 11,988 are held by Piedmont Investment Advisors. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 83,498 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 122,401 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 0.01% or 17,299 shares. 174,800 are owned by Swiss State Bank.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $144,090 activity.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70B and $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 139,772 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $93.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 28,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22M shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. Shares for $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie: Low P/E Multiple, Solid Dividend And Favorable Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Sept. 6 – GuruFocus.com” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Should You Buy AbbVie for the Dividend? – Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie: Even Better Dividend Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.