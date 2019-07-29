Hamlin Capital Management Has Increased Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Holding by $8.97 Million as Shares Declined; Permian Investment Partners LP Position in Nrg Energy (NRG) Has Lowered by $12.77 Million as Share Price Declined

Permian Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp sold 304,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.99 million, down from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.26. About 728,241 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Back FY18 Cash From Ops $2.02B-$2.22B; 09/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY TO CLOSE THREE NATGAS POWER PLANTS IN CALIFORNIA; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 05/04/2018 – NRG Energy Withdraws Nomination of Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell for Board, No Other Nominee Named in Place; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY – ON MARCH 22, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT WITH NRG, PROVIDING FOR DIRECT NEGOTIATION BY NRG WITH THIRD-PARTY PURCHASER OF CANAL 3; 05/04/2018 – NRG ENERGY BOARD TO REDUCE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO ELEVEN; 27/03/2018 – NRG AGREES TO ACQUIRE XOOM ENERGY FOR $210 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC SAYS MAINTAINING 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – PER AMENDMENT REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $120 MLN WILL MATURE ON JULY 1, 2018; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: NRG ENERGY $1.87B TLB REPRICING, LENDER CALL MARCH 9

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 25.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 560,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.90% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.75M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.44M, up from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.41. About 508,951 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 30.00% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.43% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.96%; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 151.61% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.31 per share. NRG’s profit will be $208.39 million for 10.98 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 129.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Trading Invest Mngmt Lc invested in 0.09% or 17,971 shares. Tiverton Asset, Delaware-based fund reported 10,888 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Company Ltd holds 0.02% or 21,455 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Lp, New York-based fund reported 209,708 shares. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 14,201 shares. Cornerstone Advsr invested in 336 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Natixis accumulated 0.01% or 24,342 shares. Moreover, Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 1.23% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 441,264 shares. Addison Cap Company reported 0.29% stake. Missouri-based Community Comml Bank Of Raymore has invested 9.6% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). 500,000 were accumulated by Luminus Ltd Liability Corporation. Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 31,455 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Merian Global (Uk) reported 0.05% stake. Cadence Capital Management Lc reported 40,883 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $167,414 activity.

