Hamlin Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Pfizer (PFE) as Share Value Declined; As Concho Res (CXO) Share Price Declined, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Boosted by $42.07 Million Its Position

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 28,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 2.22 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.01M, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 16.68M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 24/05/2018 – ? Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER NOMINATED FOURTH, FIFTH FINAL HEPATIC TARGETS; 01/05/2018 – PFE STILL PLANNING DECISION THIS YEAR ON CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 ATTR-ACT STUDY OF; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer Oncology to Showcase Clinical Advances from its Growing Portfolio and Research Pipeline at ASCO; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls as Company Mulls OTC Unit’s Future–Update; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 16336.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 408,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The hedge fund held 410,906 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.40 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $68.8. About 1.76M shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 06/04/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : DIR ADVISORS CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM RATING; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q Rev $947M; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources to Buy RSP Permian in Deal Valued at $9.5B; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q EPS $5.58; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP in Permian push; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 14/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates RSP Permian, Inc. Acquisition; 28/03/2018 – Concho buys RSP Permian in $9.5bn shale deal

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70B and $2.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 152,885 shares to 2.20M shares, valued at $84.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 33,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.88M shares, and has risen its stake in National Health Invs Inc (NYSE:NHI).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.60 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 39,115 shares to 28,383 shares, valued at $403,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr Ii (AGQ) by 74,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,130 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

