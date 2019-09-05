Hamlin Capital Management Has Cut Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $5.49 Million as Stock Value Declined; Triple Frond Partners Has Decreased Position in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) as Market Valuation Rose

Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 267,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 104,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93 million, down from 372,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $163.65. About 321,719 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 93,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 1.86M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.78M, down from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $58.6. About 4.17 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verisk Analytics: Great Company, Expensive Stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Verisk (VRSK) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Insurancenewsnet.com published: “Insurance Services Office, Intterra, Western Fire Chiefs Association Form Partnership to Help Understand Wildfire Risk – Insurance News Net” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Root Insurance Company Joins the Verisk Data Exchange – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “VRSK Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,782 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk owns 597,350 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 6,243 shares or 0.07% of the stock. M&T Comml Bank Corp invested in 49,081 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Chevy Chase stated it has 136,347 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Cls Invs Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Moreover, Comerica Bancorporation has 0.06% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com reported 38 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc holds 515,808 shares or 1.81% of its portfolio. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp invested in 0.99% or 286,100 shares. Aperio Gp Lc invested 0.03% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). National Pension Serv holds 0.1% or 191,000 shares in its portfolio. The Maryland-based Wms Prns Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). The Illinois-based Oakbrook Invs Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $183.13M for 36.53 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 11.81 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service Live in 13 NFL Stadiums – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.