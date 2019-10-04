Hamlin Capital Management Has Cut Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding; Malvern Federal Bancorp Has 1.6 Sentiment

Malvern Federal Bancorp Inc (MLVF) investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.54, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 16 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 10 decreased and sold their positions in Malvern Federal Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 4.75 million shares, up from 4.72 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Malvern Federal Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 9 Increased: 11 New Position: 5.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 10.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 76,087 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Hamlin Capital Management Llc holds 678,860 shares with $74.44M value, down from 754,947 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $307.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $123.62. About 2.47 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb

Seidman Lawrence B holds 12.88% of its portfolio in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. for 705,782 shares. Clover Partners L.P. owns 141,798 shares or 5.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ejf Capital Llc has 1.75% invested in the company for 640,587 shares. The Virginia-based Fj Capital Management Llc has invested 1.47% in the stock. Banc Funds Co Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 531,142 shares.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Malvern Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking services and products to consumer and business clients in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $166.26 million. The firm offers checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits; and debit and credit card, wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, safe deposit box, telephone banking, and mobile banking services. It has a 16.95 P/E ratio. It also provides residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, including commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit.

More notable recent Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Board Authorizes Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on March 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Fiscal Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “In fast-growth mode, Malvern Bancorp targeting Delaware, Quakertown – Philadelphia Business Journal” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buying The 30% Drop In Malvern Bancorp – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Announces New Hires for Private Banking – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 26, 2018.

The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.41. About 51 shares traded. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (MLVF) has declined 13.48% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.48% the S&P500.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stake by 169,590 shares to 678,235 valued at $63.44M in 2019Q2. It also upped Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) stake by 42,692 shares and now owns 2.91M shares. National Health Invs Inc (NYSE:NHI) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -4.55% below currents $123.62 stock price. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 7 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, June 28 by Goldman Sachs. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. As per Monday, June 17, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.09 billion for 24.92 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.