Hamlin Capital Management Has Boosted Position in National Health Invs (NHI) as Valuation Rose; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Value Declined, First Quadrant LP Has Raised Stake

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in National Health Invs Inc (NHI) by 32.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 177,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.14% . The institutional investor held 716,556 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.91 million, up from 538,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Health Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $81.89. About 54,342 shares traded. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 8.00% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Buys 2.2% Position in National Health Investors; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q Net $38.4M; 18/04/2018 – ALK-ABELLO A/S ALKb.CO – TORII PHARMACEUTICAL SECURED A LISTING ON JAPAN’S NATIONAL HEALTH INSURANCE REIMBURSEMENT LIST FOR SLIT TABLET; 10/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT RATING; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Healthcare Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NHLG); 02/04/2018 – Waller Boosts National Healthcare Regulatory Practice with the Hiring of Former CHS VP and Associate General Counsel; 12/03/2018 – China Plans to Form a National Health Commission, Dismantle National Health and Family Planning Commission; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q EPS $3.79 Vs. EPS $3.83; 17/04/2018 – White House: Readout for Second Lady Karen Pence’s Visit to Children’s National Health System; 03/05/2018 – Chambers USA Recognizes 37 Waller Attorneys; Cites National Healthcare Status

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 72.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 21,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 52,002 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85M, up from 30,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $47.88. About 10.55 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70 billion and $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 6,228 shares to 935,781 shares, valued at $61.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 39,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.95M shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.79, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold NHI shares while 43 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 29.77 million shares or 0.46% more from 29.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie accumulated 97,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Parkside Finance Bancshares Trust holds 0% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) or 101 shares. Moreover, Pettee Investors has 0.67% invested in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 13,465 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 83,503 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential owns 5,220 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Field & Main Comml Bank owns 0.01% invested in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 200 shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Nomura Asset Management Limited, Japan-based fund reported 27,080 shares. 395,260 are held by State Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. Moreover, First Tru Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Swiss Commercial Bank holds 79,520 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.05% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 13,150 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,285 shares. Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 24,657 shares to 115,471 shares, valued at $8.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,023 shares, and cut its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.