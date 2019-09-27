Hamlin Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) as Shares Rose; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Menlo Advisors Has Decreased Stake by $2.43 Million as Shares Declined

Menlo Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 32.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc sold 44,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 93,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14 million, down from 138,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $48.83. About 20.26 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 152,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 2.20M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.94M, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $37.61. About 8.18M shares traded or 9.55% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 31/05/2018 – GM SAYS CO, SOFTBANK VISION FUND INVESTMENTS EXPECTED TO PROVIDE CAPITAL NEEDED TO REACH COMMERCIALIZATION AT SCALE STARTING IN 2019; 24/05/2018 – GM Pushes China Growth With Cheap Cars for the New Middle Class; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 24/04/2018 – GM, S.Korea in talks to raise investment plan from $2.8 bln; 26/04/2018 – Ford will only update the Focus Active crossover and Mustang for the US market, while GM called out a challenging passenger car environment; 31/05/2018 – GM SAYS DEAL WILL RESULT IN SOFTBANK VISION FUND OWNING 19.6 PCT EQUITY STAKE IN GM CRUISE; 26/04/2018 – S. KOREA OFFICIALS INFORMED OF GM KOREA’S NEGOTIATION STATUS; 17/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-S.Korea’s KDB, GM Korea may sign preliminary funding deal by April 27; 21/03/2018 – S.KOREA VICE FIN MIN: THERE’S TENSION IN GM-KDB DUE DILIGENCE PROCESS AS GM FINDS IT DIFFICULT TO DISCLOSE SOME INTERNAL MATTERS; 20/04/2018 – GM KOREA’S LABOUR UNION WILL CONTINUE TALKS WITH MANAGEMENT BY MONDAY – UNION OFFICIAL

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63M and $145.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co Cl A by 1,995 shares to 18,494 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 42,663 are held by Kessler Inv Gru Ltd Com. Grassi Inv Mngmt reported 131,398 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Perritt Management Incorporated has invested 0.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams owns 1.16% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 31,030 shares. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 99,899 shares. Waddell Reed Financial Incorporated, a Kansas-based fund reported 566,608 shares. 9,000 are owned by Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd Com. Alta Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 37,436 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc has 7,424 shares. Interocean Capital Lc owns 1.57% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 318,577 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp accumulated 486,153 shares. Sun Life Fincl has invested 0.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 225,828 were reported by Kanawha Ltd Llc. Cutler Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.06% or 6,015 shares. Dorsey Wright Assoc reported 40,735 shares stake.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.09 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Cisco Sets Itself Up for Success – The Motley Fool” on August 31, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Apple, Ciena, Cisco, Dave & Busterâ€™s, GameStop, Hilton, Newmont Goldcorp, RH, Square, Zscaler and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 11, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “If Cisco breaks this level, it’ll be on a fast track to the December lows, analyst warns – CNBC” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 5G Stocks to Buy That Will Stream Higher Profits for Investors – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Indexes Close Lower Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70 billion and $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 292,164 shares to 880,469 shares, valued at $66.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 6,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 935,781 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Boston Scientific, GM and United Airlines – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Striking GM employees get healthcare coverage back – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “GM Recall 2019: 3.4 Million Trucks and SUVs Recalled Over Brake Issues – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Momentum Behind Carriers Despite Shippers Gaining Edge In This Week’s Pricing Power Index – Benzinga” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Will the UAW Strike Really Cost GM? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loews Corporation has invested 0.1% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Victory Mngmt has 315,635 shares. holds 0% or 288,211 shares. Coldstream holds 0.02% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 7,791 shares. The California-based Destination Wealth has invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). James Invest Rech reported 0.88% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Jacobs Levy Equity Inc reported 0.26% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 2.14M shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Corporation reported 69,475 shares. Motco accumulated 398 shares or 0% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd accumulated 23,776 shares. Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Tru Comm Of Oklahoma accumulated 11,875 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc has 0.03% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 119,736 shares. Systematic Management Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 33,309 shares.