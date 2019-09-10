Hamlin Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Abb LTD (ABB) as Share Price Declined; Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Cut Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding by $3.08 Million as Stock Declined

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 58,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 3.41M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.26M, down from 3.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 21.18M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 50,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 3.62M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.36 million, down from 3.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $19.7. About 1.70 million shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 29/05/2018 – ABB Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC – OFFERING $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.800% NOTES DUE 2020; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.02B RUPEES; 29/03/2018 – ABB LTD ABBN.S CEO SAYS LATE CYCLE BUSINESS HAS STABILISED AND WILL GET BETTER TOWARDS END OF 2018; 17/05/2018 – ABB LTD ABBN.S SAYS ABB’S DELIVERY IS PART OF A $1.2 BLN EXPANSION THAT WILL DOUBLE CURRENT ANNUAL SULPHIDE ORE PROCESSING CAPABILITY AT THIS SITE FROM 25 MLN TO 50 MLN TONS; 15/04/2018 – ABB TO CONTINUE ACTIVE PORTFOLIO MGMT, SPIESSHOFER TELLS HB; 27/03/2018 – ABB CEO says companies ‘need certainty’ to make decisions, amid trade tensions; 05/03/2018 Saudi Arabia 50 Hp and Above Electric Motor Market 2018-2024: Key Players Are ABB, Siemens, WEG, Teco and Nidec – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – ABB: Jennifer Xin-Zhe Li, Geraldine Matchett and Gunnar Brock Named to Board; 10/05/2018 – ABB Earns Company of the Year Award from Frost & Sullivan for Digital Grid Communications

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Investment Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 34,128 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp Inc Inc invested in 12.41 million shares. Profit Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 35,543 shares. Leisure Cap Mgmt reported 17,556 shares. North Star Asset Management holds 76,149 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel reported 502,287 shares stake. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.26% or 96,298 shares. Fort Limited Partnership invested in 0.53% or 48,926 shares. Colorado-based Alps Inc has invested 0.7% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Btr Capital invested in 5,127 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno reported 235,000 shares. Community Financial Bank Na accumulated 153,933 shares. The New York-based Pinebridge LP has invested 0.88% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Blue Fincl Capital Inc invested in 0.69% or 24,521 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Ci Inc has invested 0.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 16.41 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.