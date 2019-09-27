Hamlin Capital Management Decreased General Mls (GIS) Position By $400,660; Nelnet (NNI) Shorts Decreased By 5.2%

Nelnet Inc (NYSE:NNI) had a decrease of 5.2% in short interest. NNI’s SI was 276,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.2% from 292,100 shares previously. With 64,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Nelnet Inc (NYSE:NNI)’s short sellers to cover NNI’s short positions. The SI to Nelnet Inc’s float is 1.46%. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $64.69. About 83,690 shares traded or 6.78% up from the average. Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) has risen 7.53% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NNI News: 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2010-1; 08/05/2018 – Nelnet 1Q EPS $2.78; 08/05/2018 – Nelnet 1Q Adj EPS $1.67; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2010-2; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2016-1; 23/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-2; Presale Issued; 08/05/2018 – NELNET INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $63.3 MLN VS $69.5 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Nelnet 1Q Net $113.9M; 06/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2015-2; 09/04/2018 – Nelnet Expands Loan Servicing Offerings To Meet Demands Of Fintech Lenders

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased General Mls Inc (GIS) stake by 1.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 7,705 shares as General Mls Inc (GIS)’s stock rose 3.51%. The Hamlin Capital Management Llc holds 572,791 shares with $30.08 million value, down from 580,496 last quarter. General Mls Inc now has $33.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $54.99. About 2.34 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Murphy Capital Mgmt Inc reported 17,300 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 266,045 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Wedgewood Pa reported 1.09% stake. Bank accumulated 54,616 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Kidder Stephen W accumulated 0.23% or 10,925 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 9,929 shares. Incorporated Ca has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Wellington Shields Management Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 4,000 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has 0.44% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 1.12 million shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr holds 0.88% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 60,000 shares. Spinnaker holds 0.05% or 10,298 shares. Boston Rech Inc reported 1.91% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 711,702 shares. Northstar Inv Ltd Liability Com holds 6,618 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “McCormickâ€™s Earnings Report: What to Watch – Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Mills: Definitely Not At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Mills Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Falls, Pets Are Paying Off – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) stake by 57,085 shares to 471,959 valued at $44.99M in 2019Q2. It also upped Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 101,883 shares and now owns 808,123 shares. Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. General Mills has $5600 highest and $4800 lowest target. $52.67’s average target is -4.22% below currents $54.99 stock price. General Mills had 9 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, September 19 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $5400 target in Thursday, September 19 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold Nelnet, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 12.67 million shares or 2.40% less from 12.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 12,980 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,106 shares. Aperio Gp Inc Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 8,650 shares. Cwm Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) for 7 shares. Parkside Bancorporation And has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) or 332,550 shares. Moreover, Quantbot Lp has 0.01% invested in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Rk Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 47,914 shares or 2.72% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 36,200 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Inc owns 9 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 11,517 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Twin Tree Limited Partnership holds 0% or 104 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “ALLO Introduces Next Generation of Managed Wi-Fi with the ALLO Blast – PRNewswire” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Pays A 0.3% In Just 4 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s How We Evaluate Nelnet, Inc.’s (NYSE:NNI) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “This Is What Hedge Funds Think About Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nelnet Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.