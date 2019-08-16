Hamlin Capital Management Cut Stake in Fnb Pa (FNB) as Stock Value Rose; Argent Capital Management Has Trimmed Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Position by $732,000; Share Value Declined

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) by 23.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 857,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 2.86M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.35 million, down from 3.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fnb Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.77. About 591,614 shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp Saw 1Q Growth in Total Loans of $1.1B; 20/03/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net Interest Income Totaled $226.1M; 03/04/2018 – South Africa March FNB House Prices: Summary (Table); 06/03/2018 F.N.B. Corporation to Anchor New Charlotte Region Headquarters Building; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Rev $294M

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 87,240 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 99,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merit Medical Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $36.46. About 201,783 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – MERIT IN WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH NINEPOINT MEDICAL; 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN; 16/04/2018 – Merit Medical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical Reports Record Revenues for First Quarter of 2018; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 10/04/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc | preludesync distal radial compression sy | K180723 | 04/17/2018 |; 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) by 11,225 shares to 59,220 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) by 730,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 610 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 72,500 shares stake. The California-based Aperio Grp Inc Limited Company has invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% stake. Putnam Invests Ltd Com accumulated 199,083 shares. Stifel Finance holds 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) or 10,955 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada stated it has 193,306 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 21,000 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 842,964 shares. Aristotle Cap Boston Limited Liability Co owns 613,442 shares for 1.96% of their portfolio. 2,576 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Llc. Proshare Advsrs Lc accumulated 7,377 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Cap has invested 0.01% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 141,253 shares. Moreover, Thb Asset Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 7,680 shares.

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $28.05M for 17.87 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $200,000 activity.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $97,929 activity. $22,140 worth of stock was bought by Mencini Frank C on Tuesday, August 13. MOTLEY DAVID L also bought $27,799 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) on Friday, August 9. The insider CHIAFULLO JAMES D bought $3,297.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold FNB shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 239.82 million shares or 1.84% less from 244.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans has 83,997 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bb&T Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 137,083 shares. Cardinal Capital reported 75,124 shares. 286,456 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Mngmt Llc. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp accumulated 5,021 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Prudential holds 2.74M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Teton Advsrs owns 75,600 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd accumulated 6,321 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested in 22,351 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 76,221 were reported by Barclays Plc. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). The Georgia-based Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Assetmark reported 9,794 shares. Sage Financial Gp Incorporated stated it has 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB).

Analysts await F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNB’s profit will be $94.22M for 9.28 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by F.N.B. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.