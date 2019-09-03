Hamlin Capital Management Cut Its Target (TGT) Position by $4.24 Million; Stock Price Rose; Valueworks Has Lifted Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Holding by $804,016

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 52,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.80 million, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $106.71. About 3.80M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Target Corp Will Institute Hiring Process for Class Members to Obtain Jobs; 05/03/2018 Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – summary; 15/03/2018 – Target Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CEO CORNELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 05/04/2018 – The lawsuit claimed Target’s use of criminal background checks disqualified job applicants for convictions that were unrelated to the work they sought; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video); 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 23/03/2018 – Target And Kroger In Merger Talks: Report — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across Nevada

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 50,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 308,585 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 258,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.33. About 10.22M shares traded or 51.85% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 24/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 14/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Buybacks — Barron’s; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Arthur Stark, Chief Merchandising Officer, Departs — Filing; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2016-C34; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose to Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.16 PER SHARE; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – CO IS MODELING NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FULL YEAR TO BE IN LOW-TO-MID $2.00 RANGE; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND 4Q EPS $1.41, EST. $1.39

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Motco has 0% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Fire Gru reported 6,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Smith Graham And Invest Advisors LP has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Captrust Financial Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 100 shares. Moreover, Bancorp Of Mellon has 0.02% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 4.31M shares. Hsbc Plc stated it has 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). 69 were accumulated by Cornerstone. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt holds 0.02% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) or 101,100 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 978 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 270,168 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 20,772 shares. Euclidean Technologies Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 63,000 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Tower Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). 347,597 are owned by Alliancebernstein Lp. 51,476 are owned by Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc.

