Hamlin Capital Management Cut Its Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Stake as Share Value Rose; Dalton Investments Has Cut Its Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $7.46 Million as Valuation Rose

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 24.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 967,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.94M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.86 million, down from 3.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $16.2. About 1.32M shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 11.89% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.32% the S&P500.

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 54.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 109,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 93,168 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37 million, down from 202,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $66.28. About 2.04 million shares traded or 12.42% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 18/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 18 (Table); 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION; 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Management Corporation reported 75,701 shares. Parametric Port Ltd holds 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) or 788,142 shares. Chesley Taft Associate Limited Liability Corp invested 0.06% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). State Street Corporation owns 3.18M shares. Elk Creek Prtn Limited Liability holds 0.22% or 172,235 shares in its portfolio. Corsair Cap LP invested in 2.5% or 454,614 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Gp Incorporated reported 0% stake. Landscape Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 167,121 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Finance Architects holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 1,610 shares. M&T Bank & Trust accumulated 1.27 million shares. Sei Invests Co has invested 0.04% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Huntington National Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 13,196 shares.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.63 million for 75.32 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14B and $229.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 69,678 shares to 374,485 shares, valued at $27.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Best Inc by 919,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 986,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).