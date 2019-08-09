Hamlin Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Phillips 66 (PSX); Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Shareholder Cubic Asset Management Has Cut Position as Market Value Rose

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 88,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 508,645 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.41M, up from 420,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $100.21. About 956,452 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 25,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 213,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 238,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Medical Properties Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.03. About 2.06 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 24/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 Normalized FFO/Shr $1.42-$1.46; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC QTRLY SHR $0.25; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,049 shares to 493,412 shares, valued at $39.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 20,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 706,240 shares, and cut its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $330,660 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4.