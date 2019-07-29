Hamlin Capital Management Boosted Its Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Holding; Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Lowered Its Merck & Co (MRK) Holding

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) stake by 25.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hamlin Capital Management Llc acquired 560,777 shares as Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ)’s stock declined 6.90%. The Hamlin Capital Management Llc holds 2.75 million shares with $45.44M value, up from 2.19 million last quarter. Umpqua Hldgs Corp now has $3.87B valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.53. About 1.14 million shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 30.00% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.43% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 20C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 22C; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 89.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 151,917 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock declined 1.86%. The Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd holds 17,792 shares with $1.48M value, down from 169,709 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $209.65B valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $81.43. About 7.29 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL – PLANNED TRIAL WILL EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF COMBINATION IN CERTAIN PATIENTS WITH INOPERABLE LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC TNBC; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 22/05/2018 – VIRALYTICS – REFERS TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PROPOSED SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT REGARDING MERCK SHARP & DOHME AUSTRALIA (HOLDINGS) PTY (MSD) BUYING CO; 22/05/2018 – Two more die of Ebola in Congo; seven new cases confirmed; 06/04/2018 – NewLink Will Review Clinical Programs After Merck, Incyte Trial Failure — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA, SFJ Deal to Develop Investigational Molecule Abituzumab

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $167,414 activity. 9,500 shares were sold by FARNSWORTH RON L, worth $167,414.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) stake by 50,323 shares to 3.62M valued at $68.36M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) stake by 98,879 shares and now owns 1.99 million shares. Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Raymond James Na owns 14,111 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Llc has 0.32% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 873,350 shares. Rice Hall James & Assoc Limited Liability holds 180,142 shares. Pinnacle Hldg Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 16,391 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Jefferies Grp accumulated 47,473 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Virtu Limited Liability Corp has 12,814 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 38,791 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 155,815 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd accumulated 5.76 million shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Corp has 25,250 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs owns 4,422 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership reported 30,906 shares.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI) stake by 153,302 shares to 195,131 valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1. It also upped Altaba Inc stake by 2.31 million shares and now owns 10.35 million shares. Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) was raised too.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 9.43% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.99 billion for 17.55 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.92% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Merck & Company had 18 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $95 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $83 target in Friday, March 1 report. UBS initiated Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of MRK in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) rating on Friday, June 21. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $96 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) rating on Monday, March 4. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $95 target. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Thursday, February 21. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald.