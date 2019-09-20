Hamlin Capital Management Boosted Its Fnb Pa (FNB) Stake by $469,612; As Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Hendley & Co Cut Stake by $1.66 Million

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 15.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 11,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 67,423 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.42 million, down from 79,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $132.43. About 13.29M shares traded or 55.66% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 42,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 2.91 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.20M, up from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fnb Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 990,404 shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive; 19/03/2018 – FNB – LICENCE WILL ENABLE FNB TO BECOME COMPLETE INSURER, WITH THE ABILITY TO UNDERWRITE SHORT AND LONG-TERM INSURANCE TO BUSINESSES AND RETAIL CUSTOMERS; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Rev $294M; 29/05/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: EUS FNB Versus FNA With On-Site Cytopathology in Solid Pancreatic Masses; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp Saw 1Q Growth in Total Loans of $1.1B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold FNB shares while 85 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 236.28 million shares or 1.48% less from 239.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 0.06% or 10,702 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank owns 5,348 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Advisory Research reported 827,620 shares. Logan Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.05% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Moreover, Raymond James Serv Advisors has 0.01% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 161,365 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 179,116 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Com owns 164,791 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited has 168,757 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) or 732,122 shares. Ameriprise reported 0.01% stake. Regentatlantic Capital Lc holds 10,172 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 859,365 shares. Quantitative Inv Management Llc reported 33,834 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB).

More notable recent F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “First National Bank Expands Consumer Banking Services in Washington, DC, Metro – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “FB Financial Corporation (FBK) Reports Acquisition of FNB Financial Corp. – StreetInsider.com” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70B and $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,853 shares to 983,655 shares, valued at $47.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 26,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.83 million shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $97,929 activity. MOTLEY DAVID L also bought $27,799 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) on Friday, August 9. Mencini Frank C had bought 2,000 shares worth $22,140. Bena Pamela A bought $6,040 worth of stock.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Disney’s Iger Out As Apple Board Member – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney lays off almost 60 in Media Distribution – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.90 billion for 30.66 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Tn holds 4.74% or 244,954 shares in its portfolio. Fort LP accumulated 29,269 shares. Peapack Gladstone reported 1.48% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fil has 0.48% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Davy Asset Mgmt Limited owns 3,888 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Martin Invest Mgmt Limited Com holds 3.44% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 98,052 shares. Check Mngmt Ca stated it has 20,619 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Waverton Mgmt Limited holds 0.1% or 14,650 shares in its portfolio. Rockshelter Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 3.68% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 63,562 were accumulated by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt. Palladium Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Co invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 19,251 were accumulated by Hodges. Covington Advsrs stated it has 1.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gillespie Robinson And Grimm stated it has 3,006 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.