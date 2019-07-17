Hamlin Capital Management Boosted General Mls (GIS) Stake; Bellecapital International LTD Position in Coca Cola Co (KO) Has Raised as Shares Declined

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 13,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 153,822 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21M, up from 139,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.14. About 5.87 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED JORGE GARDUÑO, PRESIDENT OF COCA-COLA JAPAN, AS A NOMINEE DIRECTOR OF COCA-COLA CO ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – COMPANY IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ARCA CONTINENTAL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – BOARD’S VIEW IS THAT CATHERINE REMAINING ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD IS IN INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES VOLUME GROWTH AT 4% – 6% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 8,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 580,496 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.04M, up from 571,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.86. About 4.82M shares traded or 14.63% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 98,879 shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $42.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 51,507 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09M shares, and cut its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG).

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Companies, 3 Problems, 0 Easy Answers – The Motley Fool” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Food sector on watch after soft earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Famous Dave’s partners with Beyond Meat to test plant-protein items in Minnesota and Colorado – Minneapolis – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Tn stated it has 279,288 shares or 2.08% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.19% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 7,792 shares. Montgomery Investment Mgmt holds 6.36% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 275,440 shares. Hartford Financial holds 4,100 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Interocean Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 19,242 shares. Fruth Investment holds 0.64% or 29,690 shares in its portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited Liability reported 191,125 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated holds 2.38M shares. Security Natl Trust Company holds 0.13% or 7,611 shares. Cap Fund Management owns 174,553 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Wedgewood Investors Pa reported 14,490 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Company owns 344 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.67% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Vanguard Group reported 46.53M shares stake.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69 million and $157.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (FXI) by 11,310 shares to 57,938 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 20,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,133 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IBB).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Great Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Loadsmart And Oracle Collaborate To Digitize Logistics – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, Kroger, Shopify And More – Benzinga” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Coca-Cola Company (KO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Merrill Lynch Has 5 Stocks to Buy That Could Beat Q2 Earnings Estimates – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson And holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 244,961 shares. 1.29 million were accumulated by Cullinan Associate. Stillwater Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.74% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 192,226 are owned by Hyman Charles D. Boltwood Management accumulated 38,083 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 7,955 were accumulated by Doheny Asset Management Ca. Lau Assoc Limited Liability stated it has 44,405 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt stated it has 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Callahan Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 44,075 shares stake. Jag Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.25% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Blume Cap Inc holds 0.5% or 20,200 shares. 11,339 are held by Paragon Management. Culbertson A N And Communications holds 0.09% or 6,784 shares in its portfolio. Usa Financial Portformulas Corporation invested in 3.51% or 118,769 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.