Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL) Analysts See $0.01 EPS; Gagnon Advisors Has Increased By $2.04 Million Its Suncor Energy (SU) Position

Analysts expect Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 28.V_HTL’s profit would be $1.20M giving it 28.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. The stock increased 2.68% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.15. About 28,350 shares traded. Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased Suncor Energy (SU) stake by 43.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gagnon Advisors Llc acquired 63,666 shares as Suncor Energy (SU)’s stock declined 11.77%. The Gagnon Advisors Llc holds 209,861 shares with $6.81M value, up from 146,195 last quarter. Suncor Energy now has $44.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $28.43. About 6.53 million shares traded or 116.10% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR

Hamilton Thorne Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Hamilton Thorne, Inc., develops, makes, and sells precision laser devices and advanced image analysis systems for living cell applications in the fertility, stem cell, and developmental biology research markets. The company has market cap of $137.95 million. The firm offers clinical lasers, such as LYKOS and ZILOS-tk lasers, as well as clinical laser software and hardware for clinical assisted reproduction; and research lasers, including XYRCOS and XYClone lasers for stem cell research, gene targeting, knock out mouse production, SCNT, ICSI, IVF, and assisted hatching applications, as well as Stiletto lasers for isolation of cells of interest, ablation of unwanted cells, and precision scoring of cell colonies. It has a 88.46 P/E ratio. It also provides clinical sperm analysis products comprising IVOS II Clinical and CEROS II Clinical, as well as Human Motility II and Dimensions II Strict Morphology software to clinics, hospitals, and laboratories; animal and research CASA systems, and motility software packages; and various sperm analyzer options.

