Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Trimmed Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position by $2.15 Million as Share Value Rose; Main Street Research Trimmed Its Position in Facebook (FB) as Shares Rose

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 32,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $6.68 during the last trading session, reaching $254.71. About 1.03 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 5,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 8,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $533.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $187.14. About 11.31M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Facebook, the World’s Dumbest Smart Company: Fully Charged; 04/04/2018 – Gottlieb says Facebook, other tech companies must do more to stop illicit opioid sales; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 26/03/2018 – FTC launches Facebook investigation […]; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Limiting Information Shared With Data Brokers; 04/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. House Commerce panel April 11 – committee; 18/03/2018 – U.S. Republican lawmakers concerned by Facebook data leak; 11/04/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Facebook says it’s withdrawing its opposition to the California Privacy Act. On the ballot in; 26/04/2018 – The picks for @PowerLunch’s 2018 #CNBCStockDraft are starting to come in. On the board so far: Facebook, bitcoin, Chevron, and more; 20/03/2018 – Facebook hit further as wider tech sector recovers

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BD sues Stryker over PureWick patents – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BDX Preferred And Common Offer Stable Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55 million for 19.24 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T State Bank holds 85,031 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0.19% or 8,216 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Synovus Fincl invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sprucegrove Mngmt Ltd reported 29,750 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Company has 297,002 shares for 3.23% of their portfolio. 35,819 are owned by Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited. Autus Asset Ltd stated it has 0.21% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Blb&B Advsr has invested 0.08% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Horizon Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 934 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Inc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 5,033 shares. Ami Asset Management holds 3.36% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 182,577 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation invested in 0.15% or 14,686 shares. Cidel Asset Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 487,957 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 11,034 shares to 25,354 shares, valued at $6.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 8.92M shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Auxier Asset Management holds 0.37% or 10,755 shares. Smith Moore invested in 6,880 shares or 0.28% of the stock. South Dakota Invest Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 509,382 shares. Addison Com owns 4,700 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. St Germain D J Com holds 58,221 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.56% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3.70M shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Com owns 6,304 shares. Allen Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 739,942 shares. Alta Capital Ltd, a Utah-based fund reported 492,937 shares. Brandywine Communication invested in 4.64% or 31,605 shares. Cypress Cap Limited Company (Wy) owns 0.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 219 shares. Harvey Mgmt holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 9,000 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability Company reported 1.87% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 879,142 are held by Brandywine Global Invest Management Ltd Liability Co.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46 million and $314.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 27,092 shares to 59,911 shares, valued at $15.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Twitter Stock Offers â€˜Aâ€™-Rated Growth – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook Is The Digital Singularity – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Facebook (FB) Down 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook: Buy The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Facebook (FB) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 21, 2019.