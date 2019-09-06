Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Has Decreased by $2.15 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Cut Facebook (FB) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 32,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $5.97 during the last trading session, reaching $263.68. About 955,337 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 78.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 35,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 9,404 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 44,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $521.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $187.87. About 12.45 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – There is some sentiment among investors that Facebook is “the worst of the FAANGs,” Cramer adds; 15/05/2018 – lmmudyne Announces Strong Quarterly Revenue Growth and Provides Update on Shapiro MD; 22/03/2018 – Facebook data leak scandal won’t deter advertisers unless two things happen, industry insiders say; 06/03/2018 – TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Illinois with Breakthru Beverage; 21/03/2018 – EU’s 3% Turnover Tax to Hit Amazon, Google, Facebook (Video); 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 09/04/2018 – Facebook Scandal Is a `Game Changer’ for Data Privacy Regulation; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT; 04/04/2018 – Facebook issued the number in a lengthy post by CTO Mike Schroepfer about its privacy changes, including restricting third-party app access and deleting old logs of messages; 10/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: (AP) Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $877.79M for 19.92 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 11,034 shares to 25,354 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWM) by 5,697 shares to 137,718 shares, valued at $21.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38 billion for 24.21 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.