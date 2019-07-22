Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Raised Waters (WAT) Position by $2.77 Million; Anheuser (BUD) Holder Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Cut Stake by $1.08 Million as Stock Rose

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $213.72. About 560,161 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 29/03/2018 – VICAM Introduces a New Method for BPA Detection; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Statement on Tax Day; 18/05/2018 – U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut Grants Nestlé Waters North America’s Motion to Dismiss Poland Spring Lawsuit; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Introduces Resolution to Honor Vietnam Veterans & Memorials to their Service; 03/04/2018 – WATERS CORP SAYS TO INVEST $215 MLN IN PRECISION CHEMISTRY MANUFACTURING IN MASSACHUSETTS; 23/05/2018 – EURO SUN MINING INC – CONFIRMED THAT MINISTRY OF ECONOMY, MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT AND MINISTRY OF WATERS AND FORESTS HAVE SIGNED MINING LICENSE; 18/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Scott, Brown and Murray Statement on the SEC’s Fiduciary Rule Proposal; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Looks to Calm the Waters After Good-as-It-Gets Rout; 06/03/2018 – Muddy Waters’s Carson Block on @SquawkCNBC tomorrow ~8 am EST to discuss China / possible tariffs, and where the consensus view on this issue is wrong; 15/04/2018 – Waters at Conference Call Hosted By Janney Today

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 13,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,318 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.77M, down from 129,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.62B market cap company. The stock increased 5.53% or $4.94 during the last trading session, reaching $94.28. About 5.05M shares traded or 265.36% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV’S BRITO SAYS CRAFT STRATEGY IS TO HAVE BRAND PORTFOLIO; 09/05/2018 – Correct: AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.02B; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV CEO BRITO RESPONDS TO INVESTOR QUESTION AT AGM; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM $1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF BETWEEN 4.0 AND 4.5 BILLION USD IN FY18; 04/04/2018 – Magners cider maker C&C buys Conviviality wholesale arm; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video)

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $27.88 million activity. $206,694 worth of stock was sold by Kim Francis on Friday, January 25. Shares for $673,571 were sold by Kelly Terrence P on Monday, January 28. 23,000 shares were sold by King Ian, worth $5.25 million. Harrington Michael C sold 20,000 shares worth $4.60 million. 10,800 shares valued at $2.51M were sold by Rae Elizabeth B on Tuesday, February 5. 27,848 Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares with value of $6.28 million were sold by BEAUDOUIN MARK T.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 171,653 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 2,218 shares. 1,262 are owned by Raymond James Na. Moreover, Century has 0.04% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.07% or 6,290 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 189,387 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Norinchukin Comml Bank The holds 0.04% or 13,576 shares in its portfolio. 9,210 were reported by S&Co. Bartlett And Communications Ltd Liability invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Michigan-based Provident Invest Mgmt Inc has invested 0.26% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp owns 80,862 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech invested in 0.3% or 216,878 shares. Btim Corporation reported 0.81% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 18,873 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company owns 5,868 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gfs Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 5,000 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited owns 5,802 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Rhenman & Asset Management Ab invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Check Capital Mgmt Ca reported 0.14% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 6,308 shares. The Australia-based Macquarie Grp Ltd has invested 0.03% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda owns 296,443 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Trust Na has 0.04% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 7,916 shares. Commerce State Bank accumulated 16,944 shares. 2,719 were reported by Thornburg Inv Mngmt Incorporated. 261,447 are owned by Ameriprise Incorporated. Moreover, Fayez Sarofim & has 0.44% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Blackrock Inc reported 735 shares stake. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv accumulated 4,575 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 960,912 shares or 0.54% of the stock.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 2.73% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.1 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.20B for 20.86 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.