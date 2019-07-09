Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Position in Waters (WAT) Boosted by $2.77 Million; Verizon (VZ) Shareholder Capital Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Position as Market Value Rose

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $216.99. About 572,204 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 2 TO 3 PCT; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:13:05 P.M. On agreeing to the Waters, Maxine amendment; as modified Agreed to by voice vote; 04/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Sends Letter to Bank of America on Ending Free “eBanking” Service; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: Spring Brings Increased Right Whale Monitoring in New England Waters; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.19, REV VIEW $2.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Forces Regulators to Put Industry Profits over Consumer; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:07:05 P.M. Amendment offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: Mulvaney’s Presence at the Consumer Bureau Compromises Independence of the Agency; 27/03/2018 – European Majors Join Race for Mexico Oil Bonanza in Gulf Waters; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q EPS $1.40

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 7,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 275,241 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.28 million, down from 282,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $56.41. About 15.95M shares traded or 19.67% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Llc has 141,435 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has 52,024 shares. Accredited Invsts owns 9,030 shares. Highlander Capital Management Ltd Com accumulated 0.65% or 17,865 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel stated it has 148,528 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Goodman Fincl reported 125,289 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Lc accumulated 112,793 shares. Monroe Natl Bank Tru Mi accumulated 26,064 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Smithfield Trust has 35,734 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Community National Bank & Trust Of Raymore has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 11,268 were reported by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com. South Dakota Invest Council owns 784,728 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Com holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 110,503 shares. Albion Grp Inc Ut holds 86,038 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corp has invested 0.84% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Telecom Stocks to Set on Speed Dial – Investorplace.com” on June 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon to redeem debt securities NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Defensive Names Could Help This Growth Sector ETF – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “3/8/19: Verizon declares quarterly dividend NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Clb (NYSE:TAP) by 10,323 shares to 24,249 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Divd Adv Muni Fd (NAD) by 69,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Insd Tax Free Adv (NEA).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96B for 11.75 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $27.88 million activity. Kelly Terrence P sold 2,942 shares worth $673,571. $2.51M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares were sold by Rae Elizabeth B. Harrington Michael C had sold 20,000 shares worth $4.60 million. $6.28 million worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares were sold by BEAUDOUIN MARK T. On Wednesday, January 30 SALICE THOMAS P sold $463,180 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 2,000 shares. King Ian also sold $5.25M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Monday, January 28.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Retail On Display – Seeking Alpha” on May 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Waters, and Astec Industries Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Waters Corporation Announces Retirement of Terry Kelly, President of TA Instruments – Business Wire” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Waters: Q1 Sales Disappoint, So Put Buying Plans On Hold – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.