Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Position in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Cut as Valuation Rose; Shareholder Brown Capital Management Raised Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Holding

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 32,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $6.87 during the last trading session, reaching $248.31. About 855,445 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 10,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 218,053 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.96 million, up from 207,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $115.84. About 597,113 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

