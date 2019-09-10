Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Position in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Lowered as Stock Price Rose; Enbridge (ENB) Valuation Declined While Edgepoint Investment Group Cut Stake

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 32,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $257.8. About 814,462 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 166,712 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, down from 241,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.4. About 2.20 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS SEEING A LOT OF INTEREST IN POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR CANADIAN GATHERING AND PROCESSING ASSETS; COULD MAKE ADDITIONAL SALES; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS – TRANSACTION PART OF BROADER DEAL BETWEEN CPPIB, ENBRIDGE INC FOR INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION ASSETS; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge expects to complete two big U.S. natgas pipelines in 2018; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-Enbridge Hires RBC To Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets – Bloomberg, Citing; 05/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO SEEK PARTIAL SALE OF GERMAN WIND FARM STAKE; 23/04/2018 – MPR News: BREAKING: Judge recommends Minnesota regulators approve contentious Line 3 oil pipeline, but not along Enbridge’s; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Adj EPS C$0.82; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE HIRES RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADIAN GAS ASSETS; CANADIAN ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2 BILLION IN SALE – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS WILL ‘ASSESS AT THE TIME’ IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR BACKS LESS DESIRABLE LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $864.40 million for 19.47 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 11,034 shares to 25,354 shares, valued at $6.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BD sues Stryker over PureWick patents – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten & Patten Tn holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,302 shares. Bartlett & Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 575 shares. Psagot Inv House has invested 0.4% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Northstar Grp Inc reported 3,223 shares. Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability Company invested in 0.32% or 8,853 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP has 2.11% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 763,531 shares. Dodge & Cox owns 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 5,660 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Lc has invested 0.19% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Northeast Finance Consultants holds 0.02% or 800 shares. Court Place Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 1,428 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Ltd Co holds 0% or 8,530 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited owns 17,446 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar holds 0.12% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 1,215 shares. 40,003 were reported by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Reliance Of Delaware owns 1,963 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $690.83 million for 24.57 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Regulator steps in to weigh Enbridge pipeline plan – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Which Is a Better Dividend Stock for 2020: Enbridge (TSX:ENB) or Fortis (TSX:FTS)? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enbridge Preferreds Have Collapsed And Are A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Consider Enbridge For Your Income Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Enterprise Products Partners – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 26, 2019.