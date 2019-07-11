Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Maintains Holding in Waters (WAT); Bank Of New York Mellon Lowered Its Holding in Boeing Co/The (Call) (BA) as Stock Price Declined

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (Call) (BA) by 99.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 4.91 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $572,000, down from 4.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $352.3. About 2.77M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says Aware of Rolls-Royce Latest Trent 1000 Inspection Disclosure; 23/03/2018 – Boeing says it won’t appeal a trade ruling on Bombardier; 09/05/2018 – BOEING PLOWING TAX-CUT SAVINGS INTO RESEARCH/DEVELOPMENT: CEO; 15/04/2018 – The National UAE: Boeing hits turbulence as Rolls-Royce engine woes accelerate; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR WIDE-BODY JETS TO REPLACE FLEET OF 50 BOEING 767 JETLINERS; 02/05/2018 – SPR IN TALKS WITH BOEING, AIRBUS FOR NEW NARROWBODY RATE HIKES; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS POSSIBLE BOEING DEAL COULD INVOLVE NEW COMPANY FOCUSED ON COMMERCIAL AVIATION, LEAVING OUT DEFENSE AND “POSSIBLY” BUSINESS JET DIVISIONS -FILING; 26/04/2018 – Kevin O’Leary’s team, “Mr. Wonderful,” took down seven others last year, riding his second-round pick Boeing for a 90 percent climb; 08/05/2018 – BOEING: RYANAIR ORDERED 25 AIRCRAFT; UTAIR AVIATION ORDERED 30; 06/04/2018 – Boeing, American Airlines Sign Major Order for 47 787 Dreamliners

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $217.27. About 485,519 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 16/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Mourns the Passing of Congresswoman Louise Slaughter; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: House Adopts Waters’ Amendment Requiring Report on Aircraft Diversions from LAX to Hawthorne Municipal Airport; 07/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS SOME OUTSIDE FORCES ARE TRYING TO MUDDY THE WATERS IN SOUTH CHINA SEA; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP. DEFENDED AT JANNEY, REITERATES BUY AFTER 9.5% DROP; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 2 TO 3 PCT; 28/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Announces FY2018 Appropriations Letters & Omnibus Accomplishments; 09/04/2018 – Brilliant Says Waters Hardly Calm Between U.S., China (Video); 02/05/2018 – Teton Waters Ranch Names Chief Executive Officer; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q EPS $1.40

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $27.88 million activity. Shares for $4.60 million were sold by Harrington Michael C. 23,000 Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares with value of $5.25 million were sold by King Ian. BEAUDOUIN MARK T had sold 27,848 shares worth $6.28M on Friday, January 25. On Monday, January 28 Kelly Terrence P sold $673,571 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 2,942 shares. 10,800 Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares with value of $2.51 million were sold by Rae Elizabeth B. 2,000 shares were sold by SALICE THOMAS P, worth $463,180.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ameren Corporation (AEE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Waters: Q1 Sales Disappoint, So Put Buying Plans On Hold – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Waters Corporation Q2 2019 Financial Results Webcast Invitation – Benzinga” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,055 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion National Bank reported 53,728 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 126,123 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) accumulated 1,877 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Csat Invest Advisory LP reported 0.01% stake. Norinchukin Bank The reported 13,576 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 1,985 are owned by Diversified. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 0.36% or 114,600 shares. Bartlett & Communication Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 50 shares. Caledonia Invests Public Ltd owns 9.17% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 127,000 shares. Kentucky Retirement System stated it has 3,127 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 2,850 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Creative Planning reported 1,550 shares. 2,686 are held by Virtu Fincl Limited Com. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Management Or has 3.4% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 41,952 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acacia, Baidu, BioMarin, Boeing, BP, CSX, Deere, HCA, PepsiCo, Redfin, S&P, Trimble, Visa, Zillow and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Market Morning: Powell Pushes Gold, Wozniak Warns on Facebook, Boeing Deliveries Fall – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Stocks You May Want to Take Profits In Before Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy Boeing, New Software Bug, And Training Demand Drops BA To $350 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: MU, BA, IBM – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.66 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lynch Assoc In accumulated 20,941 shares or 2.65% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Lc owns 705 shares. Nokota Management Lp holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 20,000 shares. Moreover, Godshalk Welsh Cap has 0.47% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Capital Mgmt Corporation Va has 786 shares. Nadler Gru reported 928 shares stake. 41,047 are held by Bb&T. Franklin Resources Inc, California-based fund reported 2.15M shares. Signature Estate & Invest Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 886 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Crosspoint Capital Strategies Llc has 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 35,160 are owned by Murphy Cap Management. Rafferty Asset Management Llc has 26,486 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 23,080 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.56% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Paloma Partners Management stated it has 14,517 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.