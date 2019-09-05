Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Lowered Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding as Stock Value Rose; As Transdigm Group (TDG) Share Value Rose, Skylands Capital Has Cut Stake by $1.06 Million

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 34.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 2,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 4,540 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, down from 6,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $536.58. About 301,310 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 08/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP COMPLETES $500M NOTES OFFERING; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE FOR $525M; 23/03/2018 – Rubber World: TransDigm acquires the Kirkhill elastomers business from Esterline Technologies; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q EPS $3.53; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Cont Ops EPS $3.63; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM SEES FY ADJ EPS $17.35 TO $17.99, EST. $17.34; 01/05/2018 – TDG UPWARD REVISION TO FY SALES, EBITDA AS DEFINED, ADJ EPS; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board Mem; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY WARBURG PINCUS’S EXTANT FOR ABOUT $525M; 09/03/2018 – TransDigm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 32,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $6.68 during the last trading session, reaching $254.71. About 1.03 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 11,034 shares to 25,354 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55M for 19.24 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings.

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $4.69 earnings per share, up 13.56% or $0.56 from last year’s $4.13 per share. TDG’s profit will be $250.33 million for 28.60 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.63 actual earnings per share reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $723.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 43,800 shares to 226,300 shares, valued at $7.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 23,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).