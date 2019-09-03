Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Lifted Its Waters (WAT) Holding by $2.77 Million as Stock Value Declined; Marathon Trading Investment Management Position in Jd Com (JD) Has Decreased as Stock Price Declined

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $210.98. About 439,175 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:07:05 P.M. Amendment offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine; 03/04/2018 – Waters Corp To Invest $215M in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 17/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement at Hearing with Vice Chairman for Supervision of the Federal Reserve; 03/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the Selection of John Williams as New York Fed President; 08/05/2018 – Democratic members of Congress such as Maxine Waters and Al Green have called for Trump’s impeachment; 11/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 11, 2018 3:16:22 P.M. Ms. Waters, Maxine moved to recommit with instructions to the Committee on; 12/03/2018 – Crystal Waters: London Developer Makes its Move in Greece; 12/03/2018 – Dir Glimcher Gifts 725 Of Waters Corp; 29/03/2018 – VICAM Introduces a New Method for BPA Detection; 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Crist and Esty Lead FY19 Appropriations Requests to Protect Communities at Risk of Flooding

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 51.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 17,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 16,226 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 33,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 6.22M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT WITH JD.COM UNIT; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln in fresh funding; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tencent, JD.com, Wanda to fund LeEco subsidiaries -Caixin; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS UP BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM 236.5 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Net $243.1M; 15/05/2018 – JD.com Invests US$306m in ESR; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET INFORMATION SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH COMPANY RELATED TO JD.COM ON COOPERATION ON VARIOUS FRONTS SUCH AS E-COMMERCE

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $173.34M for 61.35 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (Put) by 59,300 shares to 102,800 shares, valued at $18.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (Call) by 22,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call).

