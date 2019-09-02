Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Increased Waters (WAT) Holding; Arete Wealth Advisors Increased Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased Waters Corp (WAT) stake by 77.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc acquired 11,034 shares as Waters Corp (WAT)’s stock declined 0.47%. The Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc holds 25,354 shares with $6.38 million value, up from 14,320 last quarter. Waters Corp now has $13.78B valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $211.89. About 497,192 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 27/04/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America Expands ReadyRefresh(SM) Beverage Delivery Service to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Royce: Reps. Royce, Waters, Stivers, Beatty Spearhead Bipartisan Effort to Streamline Homelessness Prevention Re; 03/04/2018 – WATERS CORP SAYS TO INVEST $215 MLN IN PRECISION CHEMISTRY MANUFACTURING IN MASSACHUSETTS; 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Fa; 19/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Scott, Waters, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 19/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Introduces Bill to Prevent Foreclosures on FHA Borrowers; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP. DEFENDED AT JANNEY, REITERATES BUY AFTER 9.5% DROP; 03/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the Selection of John Williams as New York Fed President; 27/05/2018 – CHINA OPPOSES ‘U.S. PROVOCATION’ IN TERRITORIAL WATERS: XINHUA; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:13:05 P.M. On agreeing to the Waters, Maxine amendment; as modified Agreed to by voice vote

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 41.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc acquired 6,288 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock rose 15.43%. The Arete Wealth Advisors Llc holds 21,430 shares with $1.95 million value, up from 15,142 last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $144.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $107.89. About 3.78 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 12/03/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Guardian Connect Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System for People Living with Diabetes; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: FEASIBILITY OF EXTRAVASCULAR APPROACH TO ICD THERAPY; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Restorative Therapies Rev $2.13B, Up 9%; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA & MEDTRONIC EXTEND GENCARO CLINICAL TRIAL PACT; 03/05/2018 – lntact Vascular Announces Enrollment Completion of the Tack Optimized Balloon Angioplasty lll (TOBA lll) Clinical Trial; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES, A RESORBABLE EMBOLIC PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR EMBOLIZATION OF HYPERVASCULAR TUMORS; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – APPROVAL WAS BASED ON CLINICAL DATA FROM COMPLEX LESION IMAGING COHORTS OF IN.PACT GLOBAL STUDY; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.15, EST. $5.15

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Waters Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:WAT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waters Corporation Common Stock has $23000 highest and $20900 lowest target. $216.33’s average target is 2.10% above currents $211.89 stock price. Waters Corporation Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $23000 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 5,046 shares. 9 are owned by Tarbox Family Office. Us Bankshares De owns 2,034 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 50,484 were accumulated by Pennsylvania Tru Co. Atria Investments Lc invested in 1,880 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 182 are held by Signaturefd Llc. Fil Ltd, Bermuda-based fund reported 3,508 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 35,305 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.01% or 139,943 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Lc stated it has 2,850 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,270 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 2,218 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 189,387 shares. Piedmont Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 6,227 shares.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) stake by 10,287 shares to 11,505 valued at $668,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 12,986 shares and now owns 66,414 shares. Dreyfus Strategic Mun Bd Fd (DSM) was reduced too.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Medtronic plcâ€™s (NYSE:MDT) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance UK” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Medtronic Announces Planned Leadership Succession NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Medtronic has $12200 highest and $84 lowest target. $112.56’s average target is 4.33% above currents $107.89 stock price. Medtronic had 16 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MDT in report on Monday, August 19 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Wednesday, August 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $11100 target in Wednesday, August 21 report. On Wednesday, June 5 the stock rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Northland Capital. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, August 21. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 21 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Thursday, April 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.34% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cadence Natl Bank Na invested in 0.16% or 4,487 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Communication accumulated 0.39% or 3.34 million shares. The Wisconsin-based Dana Invest Advsrs Inc has invested 0.18% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). North Star Inv Management Corporation reported 0.06% stake. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Com reported 37,624 shares. 187,456 were accumulated by Gam Holding Ag. Paradigm Asset Management Co Ltd holds 1,360 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap, Oregon-based fund reported 4,377 shares. State Bank Of The West owns 9,747 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Stratos Wealth Limited reported 13,269 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt stated it has 1.24% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Hartline Inv reported 0.54% stake. Hardman Johnston Global Advsrs Llc owns 289,647 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 51,002 shares or 0.38% of the stock.