Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Holding in Waters (WAT) Has Upped by $2.77 Million as Shares Declined; As Tesla Motors (TSLA) Market Valuation Declined, Tanaka Capital Management Has Trimmed by $661,230 Its Position

Tanaka Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA) by 53.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc sold 2,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,051 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 4,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tesla Motors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $7.73 during the last trading session, reaching $235.77. About 9.14M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – TESLA CEO ELON MUSK TELLS EMPLOYEES IN A MEMO THAT COMPANY WILL UNDERGO A MANAGEMENT RESTRUCTURING – SPOKESMAN; 04/04/2018 – China’s tariffs are ‘bad news for Tesla’; 12/04/2018 – NTSB says Tesla booted from crash probe. Tesla says it withdrew, to complain to Congress; 16/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-George Soros’ bet on Tesla could see other investors follow suit; 12/04/2018 – The NTSB said that Tesla had “violated the party agreement by releasing investigative information before it was vetted and confirmed by the NTSB.”; 03/04/2018 – Tesla Reports Uptick in Model 3 Output, but Falls Short of Musk’s Goal; 02/05/2018 – TESLA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR $3.35, EST. LOSS/SHR $3.41; 28/03/2018 – U.S. NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION SAYS IT IS SENDING TEAM TO INVESTIGATE FATAL TESLA CRASH, FIRE IN CALIFORNIA -AGENCY; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES TESLA’S CORPORATE FAMILY RATING TO B3, SR NO

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $219.14. About 775,033 shares traded or 33.18% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 17/05/2018 – VIETNAM SAYS ITS OIL AND GAS OPERATIONS ARE CONDUCTED IN WATERS ‘ENTIRELY UNDER VIETNAMESE SOVEREIGNTY’; 19/03/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters, Scott, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 18/04/2018 – Interior Dept: Zinke Signs Secretarial Orders to Increase Recreational Opportunities on Public Lands and Waters; 27/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters to Mulvaney: Provide Records on Interactions with Lobbyists; 15/05/2018 – OWC Will Support Sustainable Waters Photography Project in Africa; 29/03/2018 – VICAM Introduces a New Method for BPA Detection; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:13:05 P.M. On agreeing to the Waters, Maxine amendment; as modified Agreed to by voice vote; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 04/05/2018 – Drilling Activity for U.S. Land, Inland Waters and Gulf of Mexico All Experienced Increases in April; 02/05/2018 – Teton Waters Ranch Names Chief Executive Officer

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06 million and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $10.41 million activity. Kelly Terrence P sold 1,312 shares worth $304,423. Another trade for 10,800 shares valued at $2.51 million was made by Rae Elizabeth B on Tuesday, February 5. The insider SALICE THOMAS P sold $463,180. Another trade for 22,400 shares valued at $5.26 million was made by Harrington Michael C on Wednesday, February 13.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $24.15 million activity. Shares for $544,000 were sold by RICE LINDA JOHNSON on Tuesday, February 5. On Thursday, May 2 the insider Musk Elon bought $25.00M.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10 million and $33.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 469 shares to 604 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.