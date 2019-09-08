Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Holding in Waters (WAT) Has Lifted by $2.77 Million; Capstone Financial Advisors Position in Mcdonalds (MCD) Has Upped as Stock Value Rose

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $217.24. About 482,149 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55; 25/05/2018 – MISC-UNIT GETS CHARTER CONTRACT TO OWN, OPERATE 4 SPECIALIST DP2 SUEZMAX SIZE SHUTTLE TANKERS FROM PETROBRAS TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL,BRAZIL WATERS; 12/03/2018 – Dir Glimcher Gifts 725 Of Waters Corp; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Senate Passage of Harmful Dodd-Frank Rollback Bill; 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:16:05 P.M. POSTPONED PROCEEDINGS – At the conclusion of debate on the Maxine Waters; 09/04/2018 – Citla Energy Wins Fourth Hydrocarbon Exploration and Production Contract in Mexican Shallow Waters; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Rev $530.7M; 09/04/2018 – CITLA ENERGY WINS FOURTH CONTRACT IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATERS; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:07:05 P.M. Amendment offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1597.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 143,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 152,784 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.01M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $220.03. About 1.98 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES U.S. COMMODITY PRICES EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $2.4B; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: FRESH BEEF ADVERTISING LIFTS SALES OF ALL BURGERS; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Boost Tuition Benefits After Getting Tax Windfall; 19/03/2018 – Push to Settle McDonald’s Case, a Threat to Franchise Model; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) CEO Enrique Hernandez Hosts Annual Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 19/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CORP MCD.N AND U.S. LABOR BOARD PROPOSE SETTLEMENT IN CASE ALLEGING THE COMPANY IS LIABLE FOR LABOR LAW VIOLATIONS BY FRANCHISEES; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.01/SHR; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s Plans 200 New Restaurants in Nordic Expansion

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argyle Capital invested in 14,425 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.46% or 10,000 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Com holds 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 3 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 394,452 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Banque Pictet & Cie, Switzerland-based fund reported 26,442 shares. 333,054 are owned by Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited. First Personal Financial invested in 2,568 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 45,275 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Co owns 42,937 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0.3% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 4.30M shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership accumulated 18,435 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt reported 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Salem Inv Counselors reported 300 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal, a Idaho-based fund reported 3,280 shares. Fmr Ltd has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Gp accumulated 11,840 shares. 16,626 were reported by Spinnaker Tru. Legacy Capital Partners holds 1.94% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 21,938 shares. Seabridge Investment Lc invested in 0.06% or 890 shares. Investec Asset Management Limited has invested 0.03% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Congress Asset Management Ma reported 4,610 shares. 29,550 are owned by Sit Assoc Inc. Dillon And Assoc holds 21,072 shares. The Minnesota-based White Pine Capital Ltd has invested 0.36% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). American Int Group accumulated 2.57 million shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Tn reported 1,191 shares. Northrock Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1,827 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 45,505 were reported by Jacobs And Company Ca. The Indiana-based Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.48% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Exchange Capital Mgmt owns 23,464 shares.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $585.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) (NYSE:MCD) by 4,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $950,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 37,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,250 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

