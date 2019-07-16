Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Decreased by $2.15 Million; As Pitney Bowes (PBI) Stock Value Declined, Spark Investment Management Lifted Position

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) by 149.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 598,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.87M, up from 401,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $730.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.13. About 1.18M shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 44.31% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 30/04/2018 – PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY PITNEY BOWES GLOBAL PRODUCTION MAIL UNIT; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes To Use Majority of Proceeds to Pay Down Debt; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC – PBI-4050 DECREASED INSULIN RESISTANCE IN LIVER; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC – CLINICAL ACTIVITY AND TOLERABILITY OF PBI-4050 WERE SUSTAINED WITH PROLONGED TREATMENT; 14/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Host Innovation Summit; New Technologies and Solutions Attract Business Leaders from Around the World; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes Sees Sale Closing in Late 2Q or Early 3Q; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES – CONCLUDED CONTINUED EXECUTION OF ITS “STRATEGIC PLAN, TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES” CREATES MORE SHAREHOLDER VALUE THAN SELLING CO NOW; 19/04/2018 – ChannelAdvisor Partners with Pitney Bowes to Power New Shipping Management Suite; 01/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes and eBay Renew Partnership to Help Millions of eBay Sellers Reach Buyers Internationally; 09/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Launches Chatbot Platform to Engage Consumers through Messaging Applications

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 32,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $253.24. About 649,219 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based Texas Yale Cap Corporation has invested 0.15% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Pettyjohn Wood White invested in 2,820 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Company Oh accumulated 1,428 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc holds 959 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 429,469 shares. Cutler Counsel Llc has invested 2.65% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Plancorp Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.12% or 1,267 shares. Alley Company invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Wms Ptnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 933 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Com invested in 2,609 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 341,716 are held by Montag Caldwell Limited Com. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability reported 31,741 shares stake. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 34,389 shares. Captrust Fin owns 0.5% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 49,604 shares.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06 million and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 11,034 shares to 25,354 shares, valued at $6.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.78M for 20.56 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold PBI shares while 69 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 128.33 million shares or 1.66% more from 126.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.