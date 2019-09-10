Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position; St James Investment Company Has Increased Liberty Global Class C (LBTYK) Stake By $5.11 Million

St James Investment Company Llc increased Liberty Global Inc Class C (LBTYK) stake by 12.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. St James Investment Company Llc acquired 212,992 shares as Liberty Global Inc Class C (LBTYK)’s stock rose 0.89%. The St James Investment Company Llc holds 1.90M shares with $45.99 million value, up from 1.69M last quarter. Liberty Global Inc Class C now has $19.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $27.02. About 4.59 million shares traded or 17.35% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era; 25/04/2018 – LBTYA, FOX: IMG and Leeds United owner’s agency raided in EU sport cartel inquiry; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets; 30/05/2018 – European Commission Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Buy; 03/05/2018 – Vodafone closes in on game-changing Liberty Global deal; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 15/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC LBTYA.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Cites Sale of UM by Parent Co, Liberty Global to Vodafone Group; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Announcing Deal to Buy Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 billion

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 26.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,628 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc holds 23,435 shares with $5.85 million value, down from 32,063 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $66.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $255.81. About 234,343 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

St James Investment Company Llc decreased 3 Month Us stake by 46,769 shares to 2.22M valued at $203.17 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) stake by 49,941 shares and now owns 1.23 million shares. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Becton has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $275.20’s average target is 7.58% above currents $255.81 stock price. Becton had 11 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, September 6 with “Outperform”. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 84,286 shares. Wheatland Advsr reported 6,020 shares. Fiduciary Tru accumulated 55,587 shares. Nomura Hldg Incorporated reported 5,245 shares. The Colorado-based Paragon Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.23% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0.11% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 5,422 shares. Private Na accumulated 0.31% or 6,067 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement has 0.28% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Nippon Life Global Investors Americas has 76,990 shares. Pinnacle Assoc invested in 0.14% or 24,060 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 3,000 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Bb&T stated it has 6,190 shares. The New York-based Cantillon Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 2.77% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 19,958 shares stake.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $864.41M for 19.32 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.