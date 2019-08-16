Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Holding in Waters (WAT) by $2.77 Million; Financial Architects Has Upped Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 572.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 2,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 3,362 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $373,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $135.31. About 3.79 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $205.93. About 289,660 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 17/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement at Hearing with Vice Chairman for Supervision of the Federal Reserve; 09/04/2018 – Citla Energy Wins Fourth Hydrocarbon Exploration and Production Contract in Mexican Shallow Waters; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZES AN ADDITIONAL $3 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – GERMANY GRANTS NORD STREAM 2 BUILDING APPROVAL IN HOME WATERS; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Welcomes Vietnam War Memorial “Wall That Heals” to the South Bay; 15/05/2018 – OWC Will Support Sustainable Waters Photography Project in Africa; 06/03/2018 – Muddy Waters’s Carson Block on @SquawkCNBC tomorrow ~8 am EST to discuss China / possible tariffs, and where the consensus view on this issue is wrong; 13/04/2018 – Waters Conference Call Scheduled By Janney for Apr. 15; 25/05/2018 – MISC-UNIT GETS CHARTER CONTRACT TO OWN, OPERATE 4 SPECIALIST DP2 SUEZMAX SIZE SHUTTLE TANKERS FROM PETROBRAS TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL,BRAZIL WATERS; 03/04/2018 – WATERS CORP SAYS TO INVEST $215 MLN IN PRECISION CHEMISTRY MANUFACTURING IN MASSACHUSETTS

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06 million and $224.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp has 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Fmr Ltd Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 382,877 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.96% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Kentucky-based Hl Fincl Ltd Co has invested 0.13% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Champlain Investment Prtnrs Limited Company has invested 1.84% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated, North Carolina-based fund reported 300 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested in 1,000 shares. Trustmark State Bank Trust Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 3 shares. Martin Currie Ltd reported 56,473 shares. Nomura Asset Management reported 29,167 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Prtn Lc reported 4,270 shares. Columbia Asset, Michigan-based fund reported 4,436 shares. Tci Wealth has invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Kbc Gru Nv reported 6,609 shares.

More important recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Waters Corporation (WAT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS), Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) – Bulls And Bears Of The Week: CBS, Disney, Mattel, Uber And More – Benzinga” on August 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Looking for More Pre-Earnings Magic from Disney – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walt Disney Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 155,274 shares to 2,611 shares, valued at $264,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,198 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).