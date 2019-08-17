Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by $2.15 Million; Evercore Wealth Management Decreased Its Position in Autonation (AN) by $361,480 as Share Value Rose

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 10,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The institutional investor held 106,235 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 116,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $47.58. About 523,713 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 32,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $248.33. About 697,411 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,142 shares to 132,341 shares, valued at $13.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 35,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Safe Bulkers, Inc.’s (NYSE:SB) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “AutoNation Delivers Q2 Beat, But Surprises With Management Change – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There More To Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) Than Its 10% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. AN’s profit will be $101.54M for 10.43 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by AutoNation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $4.64 million activity. EDELSON DAVID B bought 1,150 shares worth $41,469.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 41,387 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sei Investments Co reported 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Stephens Ar reported 12,926 shares stake. Utd Automobile Association holds 0% or 9,193 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd holds 12,389 shares. Chickasaw Limited Liability Corporation has 18,986 shares. 13,400 were accumulated by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0% or 12,610 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 6,606 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp holds 0.01% or 6.65M shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 20,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citigroup owns 2,384 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 126,700 shares. Highbridge Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 11,034 shares to 25,354 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.